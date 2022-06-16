Biden Signs an LGBT Executive Order While Mumbling

Biden signed an executive order to combat discrimination at a “Pride celebration” in the East Room of the White House on Wednesday. A large digital rainbow flag was on display. The event was attended by a roomful of LGBTQ activists, along with First lady Jill Biden, Vice President Harris, Harris’s husband Doug Emhoff, Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg, and Assistant Secretary of Health Rachel Levine, a transgender.

“In Texas, knocking on front doors harassing, investigating parents who are raising transgender children. In Florida, going after Mickey Mouse for God’s sake,” he ranted while reading from a teleprompter.

Parents are concerned about Drag Queen Story Time, half-naked vulgar performances, or PK-on instruction in LGBTQ+ PRIDE culture, you’re attacking LGBTs?

According to Joe, Republicans are attacking Mickey Mouse if parents don’t want Disney sexualizing little children and teaching them they can be any gender they want.

Mutilation Is OK, But Conversion Therapy Is Brutal?

He’s worried about conversion therapy which is almost non-existent, but he’s not at all concerned about sexualizing children or cutting off children’s body parts, or giving them puberty blockers.

The mumbling is embarrassing.

LGBTQ discrimination is mostly a manufactured Democrat crisis that Democrats are using to gain power.

