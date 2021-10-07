Biden Crashes to 38% in Left-Wing Poll

















If left-wing Quinnipiac says it, it must be true, seriously. Biden gets his lowest numbers yet in their latest poll. Of course, Democrats mostly approve of his incompetent and tyrannical actions.

President Joe Biden receives a negative 38 – 53 percent job approval rating. Republicans (94 – 4 percent) and independents (60 – 32 percent) disapprove of the job Biden is doing, while Democrats approve 80 – 10 percent.

Biden received negative scores in the double digits on all but one key issue when Americans were asked about his handling of …

the response to the coronavirus: 48 percent approve, while 50 percent disapprove;

the economy: 39 percent approve, while 55 percent disapprove;

his job as Commander in Chief of the U.S. military: 37 percent approve, while 58 percent disapprove;

taxes: 37 percent approve, while 54 percent disapprove;

foreign policy: 34 percent approve, while 58 percent disapprove;

immigration issues: 25 percent approve, while 67 percent disapprove;

the situation at the Mexican border: 23 percent approve, while 67 percent disapprove.

When it comes to Biden’s personal traits, Americans were asked whether or not Biden …

cares about average Americans: 49 percent say yes, while 48 percent say no, compared to 58 – 37 percent yes in April;

is honest: 44 percent say yes, while 50 percent say no, compared to 51 – 42 percent yes in April;

has good leadership skills: 41 percent say yes, while 56 percent say no, compared to 52 – 44 percent yes in April.

More than half of Americans say 55 – 42 percent that the Biden administration is not competent in running the government.

