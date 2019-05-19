Biden takes credit for the economy & suggests Trump’s a tyrant & dictator

Biden held his first campaign rally in Eakin’s Oval near the famous “Rocky steps” of the Philadelphia Art Museum on Saturday afternoon. His vision is to unify America by defeating Trump, whom he called a “divider-in-chief.”

DEFEAT THE TYRANT/DICTATOR

He suggested Trump was a tyrant and a dictator.

“America…is an idea stronger than any Army, bigger than any ocean, more powerful than any dictator or tyrant.

The rally, which was announced the same day Biden officially entered the race in April, was intended to focus on his vision “for unifying America with respected leadership on the world stage — and dignified leadership at home,” according to a press release from the campaign.

Much of what he said amounted to talking points. He wants a “one America” with unbending Democrats in charge, although he likes to say he works with Republicans despite his history.

“One America. One America maybe a simple notion, but it doesn’t it doesn’t make it any less profound. This nation needs to come together. It has to come together, folks. We started this campaign, and when we did, I said I was running for three reasons. The first is to restore the soul of the nation, the essence of who we are. The second is rebuild the backbone of this nation, and the third to unite this nation. One America.”

What does any of that mean really?

BIDEN IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THE ECONOMIC GROWTH OR SO HE SAYS

Biden took credit for Trump’s economy.

“I know President Trump likes to take credit for the economy and economic growth, and the low unemployment numbers, but just look at the facts, not the alternative facts. President Trump inherited an economy from Obama Biden administration, that was given to him, just like he inherited everything else in his life. Just like, just like everything else he’s been given in his life, he’s in the process of squandering that as well.”

His overwhelming message was defeat Trump.

“The single most important thing we have to accomplish is defeat Donald Trump.”

INCREMENTAL SOCIALISM

He spoke about policy. His policies are far-left but he plans a more incremental approach than progressives would like, but the results will eventually be the same. Biden calls for free community college, a stronger Obamacare with a public option, and “new green infrastructure.”

Once you have a public option with the bottomless taxpayer purse, it will be the beginning of the end for private health insurance.

The new green infrastructure buys into AOC’s plan at a slower pace.

Mostly, his platform is “beat Trump.”

“If you want to know what the first and most important plank in my climate proposal is: beat Trump.”

THERE IS NO CRISIS AT THE BORDER

Biden asked the crowd “are we a nation that rips kids away from their parents?” The crowd responded, “We don’t. …Trump does!”

Biden wants to fund the thugs sending their poorest and least educated to cross our borders illegally.

Working the rope line after his speech, Biden told ABC News he would work to restore direct aid to three Latin American countries known collectively as the “Northern Triangle” — El Salvador, Honduras, and Guatemala — that Trump cut in March.

He claimed the President is using immigrants as political “scapegoats.”

Then he claimed there was no crisis at the border.

“Is there a crisis at the border?” the former vice president was asked.

“No, I think the crisis at the border is the way they’re treating people who are seeking asylum,” he told ABC News. “There should be a process for them I tried to set it up and the idea that this guy is cutting $740 million that I provided for those three Latin American countries to better their circumstances … is wrong. ”

BIDEN SAYS HE WILL RESTORE MORALITY

At a Philadelphia fundraiser on Thursday, Biden said, he would restore the middle class and unite the country. “Economic dignity,” he said, is the key to a healthy country — “not just GDP.”

The economy under Obama-Biden was anemic.

The man who supports third-trimester abortions, open borders, and socialist theft said that the country’s moral fabric was being “shredded” by President Donald Trump, and declared he would work as president to “restore the American creed.”

Apparently, half-a-million poor, uneducated, and criminal foreigners pouring across our borders without any vetting is not a crisis to him. And those are the ones we catch.