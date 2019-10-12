Biden talks ‘gay bathhouses,’ ‘around-the-clock sex’ at the LGBT town hall

Former Vice President Joe Biden was in rare form at CNN’s LGBTQ Town Hall. He was one of nine others at the CNN LGBT town hall with Anderson Cooper. He sounded like he lost a few bats in his belfry.

One of the best moments was when he chatted about “gay bathhouses” and “round-the-clock sex.”

The former vice president was concluding his pandering when he made the remarks.

“Think about it. The idea it’s normal. It’s normalized. It’s not anything strange. It’s not strange. That’s the generic point,” he said.

What’s strange is Joe.

“And the more people know that, the more they understand it — remember, Anderson, back 15, 20 years ago, we talked about this in — in San Francisco was all about, well, you know, gay — gay bathhouses,” Biden continued. “And everybody — it’s all about around-the-clock sex. It’s all — come on, man. Gay couples are more likely to say together longer than heterosexual couples!”

He says “come on, man,” constantly. It’s annoying and it sounds like a desperate phrase he tacks on to thoughts because he can’t think of anything else to say.

The left is trying to foist this very limited person on us. They literally don’t have one decent candidate in the batch. That town hall last night was a clown show, just an identity politics circus.

Joe Biden says 15 years ago in San Francisco “it was all about gay bathhouses & ’round the clock sex.” 15 years ago my former boss @GavinNewsom ordered the SF county clerk to marry same-sex couples But monogamy should not be a requirement for someone to enjoy equal rights pic.twitter.com/3CZWJtZmSN — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 11, 2019