Biden uses a new language to describe his son’s innocence

Joe Biden explained in the indecipherable language of senility that his son is not a liability during this election.

Biden also said something that is untrue — that the president owes money to the Bank of China. As we’ve known for a week now, the President owes nothing to the Bank of China. The loan was securitized in 2012 and he owes nothing.

.@JoeBiden, asked about Hunter’s shady business dealings in China, starts talking but makes no points that are decipherable to ordinary English speakers (other than repeating debunked claim Trump owes China $$) pic.twitter.com/cxWbJvvqKz — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 28, 2020

Biden is the one who is in bed with China, along with his corrupt son:

Joe Biden spent 44 years in Washington standing up FOR China. You can’t teach an old dog new tricks. pic.twitter.com/vTjhKPK2ZA — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) April 16, 2020

Joe wants to give China-centric WHO our money:

The World Health Organization (WHO) ignored the early warning signs from the coronavirus in China and helped spread the Chinese government’s propaganda. Yet Joe Biden thinks the WHO deserves American taxpayers’ money. He opposes President Trump’s effort to hold them accountable. pic.twitter.com/zjFe0TMxsN — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) April 28, 2020

Biden is accused of sexual molestation, but no Democrat cares:

The @DailyCaller contacted every single Senate Democrat to ask if they would consider the sexual assault allegations made against Joe Biden. Not a single one responded, @henryrodgersdc reported. pic.twitter.com/O4jRcYL9Nv — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) April 28, 2020

The truth is Democrats don’t have a legitimate candidate and are trying to shove an incompetent down our throats because they hate Republicans.