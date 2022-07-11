OPINION

Biden Violates 3-Star General’s Right to Free Speech

By Mark Schwendau

The U.S. Army has suspended retired Lt. Gen. Gary Volesky from a role where he served as an independent contractor at a rate of $92 an hour after a tweet he made as a reply to a post of First (imposter) Lady Jill Biden. Volesky had been contracted as an instructor and mentor to younger officers, staffers, and students because of his previous stellar years of experience serving in the 101st Airborne of the Army.

In the role, Volesky was among the retired military officials or senior retired civilian officials who offer mentorship and training.

The former Army Three Star General and head of Army communications had his contract canceled and was placed under investigation after he posted a tweet where he appeared to mock Jill Biden’s tweet about the Supreme Court’s recent decision on abortion.

His tweet was in response to Jill Biden’s June 24 tweet about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“For nearly 50 years, women have had the right to make our own decisions about our bodies.

Today, that right was stolen from us.

And while we may be devastated by this injustice, we will not be silent. We will not sit back as the progress we have already won slips away.”

An account under Gen. Volesky’s name posted a tweet, “Glad to see you finally know what a woman is.”

That tweet was almost immediately deleted but not before some on the platform saw it and viewed it as a humorous cheap shot at the Biden White House’s support for the transgender community.

Army spokesperson Cynthia Smith released a press statement The Washington Post picked up on stating that Lt. Gen. Theodore Martin, commanding General of the Combined Arms Center, suspended Gen. Volesky from his contract “pending the outcome of the commander’s inquiry.”

Gen. Volesky, age 60, is a Silver Star decorated officer with a long military career. He was hired as a mentor, of Commanded I Corps, a major military formation, and led Joint Base Lewis-McChord from 2017 to 2020. From 2014 to 2017, he commanded the 101st Airborne Division. The 101st Airborne is renowned for its role in the D-Day invasion during World War II. From 2012 to 2014, he was the chief of the Army’s public affairs division.

Gen. Volesky served in the Gulf War, the Iraq War, and the War in Afghanistan. His Silver Star award is the third-highest military combat honor awarded. He received it for his involvement in military efforts in northeastern Baghdad. Today he serves as an advisory board member for Unified Business Technologies, an information technology company headquartered in Michigan. Thus far the General has not made any further public comments about his contract cancellation and upcoming investigation.

Volesky’s reply to Biden’s tweet may have been spawned from an interaction between Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson during Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings this year. Blackburn, who criticized a bill to strengthen LGBTQ protections, pressed Jackson to define the word “woman” in reference to transgender rights.

Jackson’s flippant response was, “I am not a biologist.” Humorously enough, that response cemented the age-old belief that the definition of “woman” is physiological and not psychological.

The majority of Americans are disgusted with LGBTQ attempts to indoctrinate young school children into gender confusion without parental knowledge or approval.

Some of the political hotspots of the indoctrination campaign include:

Men can menstruate.

Men can get pregnant.

Mothers are now birthing parents.

Masculinity is toxic.

There are 72 different genders.

There are 78 gender-neutral pronouns.

Men identifying as women can compete in women’s sports.

Men identifying as women can use women’s restrooms.

It is okay for sexual deviants (people who deviate from heterosexuality) to manage and teach children.

It is okay for sexual deviants (people who deviate from heterosexuality) to act as leaders and advisors of children in after-school activities such as sports and scouting.

A movement against transgender activism began after Disney’s involvement was revealed in schools in Florida. Governor Ron DeSantis was accused of signing a “Don’t Say Gay” bill which was actually a term that was a lie. The bill was really a “Don’t try to indoctrinate our Florida elementary primary grade children with gender confusion behind parents’ backs.”

Gen. Volesky has posted other political tweets before. One was about a year ago in July of 2021 as a reply to a tweet from Rep. Liz Cheney, R-WY. She had announced she would serve on the select committee to investigate the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump. She wrote, “Our oath to the Constitution must be above partisan politics.” The General responded with a tweet, “This is all about partisan politics,” according to USA Today. Again, that tweet appears to have been removed.

Political messages from retired military officers are not new. In 2016, retired Marine Gen. John Allen endorsed Hillary Clinton for president, as retired Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn called for Clinton to be locked up for her role and deceptions of Benghazi as then-Secretary of State.

No matter which side of politics that you are on there are two unique observations that Gen. Volesky brings to mind and should be debated. These points can be summed up in three points.

First; Anybody with a sense of humor and critical thinking capability would find his comments both to Liz Cheney and Jill Biden snappy and funny! I believe the kids today call them, “Sassy!”

Second; It is a known fact that people such as comedians who have highly developed senses of humor also are people of higher intellect or intelligence quotient (IQ). The opposite would hold, “Stupid people just don’t get it.”

Third; About 20+ years ago a book came out that began some serious debates and research. That book was titled, “Liberalism Is a Mental Disorder” by Michael Savage, Copyright 2010. That book is currently rated 5 stars on Amazon.

Conclusion: I hate it when people tag other people in a way that puts them down or demeans them. Recently, somebody, this week said people like me are “cult members” for following Donald Trump. My parents raised me not to repay evil with evil so I did not say, “Oh, yeah! Well, you’re a liberal so you’re just mentally ill!”

However, I will admit even though I did not say this, I have been pondering…

Why is it liberals do not see things that are so obviously ridiculous or hypocritical as funny or outlandish?

Jill Biden has no problem playing along with the insanity of the LGBTQ/NEA teacher’s union community 2022 talking points until Roe v. Wade gets overturned and all of a sudden she is back to the gender of woman/women, she/her, abortion patient/mother. How is this level of insane hypocrisy not funny to any thinking person?!

I am sure Planned Parenthood was very happy about her little espousing her progressive liberal abortion opinion but why was the LGBTQ etc. notably absent about her woman/women term usage? I guess tolerance only applies to liberals with liberals.

For the love of God, we now have 72 genders! Why could she not have been more “inclusive”? For somebody who does not have her doctorate in biology, she sure sounds like a biologist!

I’m sorry, Gen. Volesky was funny and that should not be a crime to Biden’s administration…

Unless, unless, they are just a bunch of no-humor liberal knuckle draggers who believe in a conspiracy theory of right-wing “cults”.

Thinking critically, maybe this is why all the late-night comedy shows owned and operated by progressive liberals are no longer funny and enjoy the smallest audiences in history. Maybe this is why Greg Gutfeld of FOX News now holds that top spot in comedy. Makes you think, doesn’t it?

We need more Volesky and less Kimmel!

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. Mark is an award-winning educator who has published 7 books and numerous peer-reviewed trade journal articles some of which can be found on the Internet. His father was a fireman/paramedic while his mother was a registered nurse. He holds multiple degrees in technology education, industrial management, OSHA Safety, and Driver’s Education. His personal website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

