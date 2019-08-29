Biden Wednesday Gaffes

Joe Biden has more than a gaffe a day. It’s sad. He should retire and stay home, enjoy his family.

Joe Biden appears to have forgotten his former boss’s name. How soon they forget. It’s Hussein, Joe, Hussein.

Joe said he spent a lot of time in South Carolina because of his “great, great friend” Fritz Hollings. Fritz was a big segregationist, and this was hours after he promised not to talk about his past segregationist friends.

Joe Biden, despite significant backlash, continues to praise former Democrat segregationist Fritz Hollings as a “great, great friend” pic.twitter.com/o4CHk6JUx3 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 28, 2019

This is more a gaffe or a lie from Biden’s communications person. Biden has handfuls of people, teeny crowds at his events. It’s simply not true.

“If you’re looking at crowd size as a metric, I think the energy that Joe Biden is getting at his campaign events is significant” Says the campaign who could only get 30 people in a pizza parlor in N.H. 😂https://t.co/ig08xWZejp pic.twitter.com/jfpDDsgP0D — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) August 28, 2019

Where in the world does he get the idea the economy isn’t doing well? It’s doing extremely well. It didn’t do well under him and is boss, what’s his name.

Joe Biden: “I don’t think the economy is doing very well right now.” pic.twitter.com/XBypNeiK1r — The Hill (@thehill) August 28, 2019

Oh, this is great. He’s doing a marvelous job already with foreign relations. The Japanese are “xenophobic.” That’s a nice thing to say. They aren’t, but they do like to maintain their sovereignty and their culture.

Joe Biden: Japan encourages “women to stay in the job market” because they are “xenophobic” and won’t let other workers in their country pic.twitter.com/pMZLQQQAQd — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 28, 2019

In the latest Quinnipiac poll, Biden is still in the lead with the old red diaper baby hot on his heels, followed by the fake Indian. The descendant of nasty slave owners is in fourth place.