Biden’s Ad About Republicans Banning Books is His Bud Light Moment

by Mark Schwendau

Everybody knows Joe Biden is a habitual liar, as are most socialist Democrats. Not everybody is aware of how he works overtime to divide America, though. In his recent political video ad he, once again, takes a split-second screenshot to say MAGA Republicans are “BANNING BOOKS!” This is another obvious attempt at paralleling MAGA Republicans with the Nazi Germans of 80 years ago.

The only problem with his ploy is this time; it is backfiring magnificently! In the split-second screenshot that comes at the 48-second mark of the 3-minute commercial, we can see about half of the books in that shot are clearly identifiable.

After that, we did a little research to determine why these books have been banned in many, but not all, parts of the country as unfit for young adults (YA).

“To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee (Banned due to themes of rape and use of profanity and racial slurs.)

“Kite Runner” by Khaled Hosseini (Banned due to sexually explicit content, offensive language, and age-inappropriate content.)

“Invisible Man” by Ralph Ellison (Banned due to language, themes of rape and incest, and its explicit depiction of one character’s loss of innocence.)

“Paradise” by Toni Morrison (Banned due to language, specifically racial slurs, which include the use of the “N” word.)

“The First to Die at the End” by Adam Silvera (Banned as a LGBTQ-endorsed book of fiction where two male protagonists develop a strong bond with only one day left to live.)

“Lawn Boy” by Jonathan Evison (Banned due to being patently offensive in description or depiction of nudity, sexual conduct, sexual excitement, sadomasochistic abuse, and excretion.)

“The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison (Banned due to sexually explicit material, detailed graphic descriptions, disturbing language, and an apparent underlying socialist-communist agenda.)

“They Both Die at the End” by Adam Silvera (Banned as the LGBTQ prequel to “The First to Die at the End.”)

“Homegoing” by Yaa Gyasi (Banned due to portrayal of slavery, sexual assault/rape, racist speech/violence, sexism, child/spouse abuse, homophobia, whippings, drug addiction-heroin, suicide, murder, and kidnapping.)

If you notice a recurring theme here, sex, you are not mistaken.

Joe Biden is the last person in Washington, D.C., who should be making the case against book banning of books of graphic sexual content, given his own past. That includes his lifelong past of sniffing and touching young children and women on camera in D.C. as well as the recent revelation of his daughter’s lost personal diary being legit according to the FBI. (Not to mention the illegal, unwarranted, and unconstitutional raid by the FBI on the home of journalist James Edward O’Keefe, formerly of Project Veritas, looking for his copy of the diary after he freely offered it to them without publishing it!)

Then we got the whole issue of the sexual text and graphic data of the “Hunter Biden Laptop from Hell,” which we won’t even get into here since our time and space are limited.

“I remember having sex with friends @ a young age, showers w/my dad (probably not appropriate), Ashley Biden Diary page 25

Joe Biden said recently, “There is no such thing as someone else’s child. No such thing as someone else’s child. Our nation’s children are all our children,“ Biden was quoting a supposed nameless former teacher during a speech honoring the 2023 national and state teachers of the year, on April 24, 2023.

Joe Biden did such a smash-up job raising his own children, the last thing any thinking American parent wants is him around their own children.

So rather than ask MAGA Republicans to defend the aforementioned banned books, why don’t we ask Joe Biden the obvious: What is up with you Democrats and your obsessive-compulsive fascination with all forms of sexuality and sexual deviancy? AND: What makes you think you have the right to indoctrinate or groom our children behind our backs?

Finally, as both an educator and author of the last 40 years, my take on these books is not even related to the above reasons for banning them.

Almost all of them are truly depressing, offering little in the way of hope. At a time when teen suicide in America has skyrocketed since the Covid pandemic, why would you want to subject our youth to books like these now?

Also, as a professional writer myself, some of these books are poorly organized and written. The only way they made any “best seller” list was by artificial promotion and not sales figures. So far as I am concerned, that should be a crime. It is simply another form of fraud.

This split-second spot in the Bud political ad should prove to be Joe Biden’s very own Bud Light moment!

Copyright © 2023 by Mark S. Schwendau

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

