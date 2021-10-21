Biden’s Administration It Communism

















THE TEN PLANKS OF

THE COMMUNIST MANIFEST

by Karl Heinrich Marx

Although Marx advocated the use of any means, especially including violent revolution, to bring about socialist dictatorship, he suggested ten political goals for developed countries such as the United States. How far has the United States — traditionally the bastion of freedom, free markets, and private property — gone down the Marxist road to fulfill these socialist aims?

Consider what is happening now to continue the march towards communism and fascism. If it continues, it will be unlike any that came before. It will be much worse.

Abolition of private property in land and application of all rents of land to public purpose.

The government wants to be in charge of all housing. Remember the failed efforts to mandate it via the CDC? They are still using the pandemic to give people ‘free’ housing.

The government can jack up property taxes so high, you really don’t own your own property. Eminent Domain and other forfeiture provisions of the RICO statutes under the alleged War on Drugs have become excuses to steal private property without due process. The courts have too broadly interpreted the 14th Amendment to make it happen. We now have regulations on land and sea that give the government enormous power over private property under the guise of clean air and water.

A heavy progressive or graduated income tax.

Marginal tax rates that increase as income goes up is a heavy progressive tax. The 16th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, 1913 (which some scholars maintain was never properly ratified), and various State income taxes, established a major Marxist coup in the United States many decades ago. These taxes deprive Americans of the needed capital to grow.

Wealth redistribution and universal basic income are everywhere in Biden’s economy crushing bills.

Abolition of all rights of inheritance.

Another Marxian attack on private property rights is in the form of Federal & State estate taxes and other inheritance taxes, which have abolished or at least greatly diluted the right of private property owners to determine the disposition and distribution of their estates upon their death. The death tax on assets already taxed is as a result of taxes by greedy politicians.

The bills currently before Congress greatly increase inheritance taxes.

Confiscation of the property of all emigrants and rebels.

This is government seizures, tax liens, “forfeiture” Public “law” 99-570 (1986); Executive order 11490, sections 1205, 2002 which gives private land to the Department of Urban Development; the imprisonment of “terrorists” and those who speak out or write against the “government” (1997 Crime/Terrorist Bill); or the IRS confiscation of property without due process.

This is dangerous in that it is too vague. It could be anyone who speaks out against the government.

The 1997 Crime/Terrorist bill calls for the imprisonment of terrorists, but ALSO FOR THOSE WHO SPEAK OUT AGAINST THE GOVERNMENT. The government can take your life and property away for things you say.

Senate Bill 3081, the “Enemy Belligerent, Interrogation, Detention, and Prosecution Act of 2010,” co-sponsored by Sens. John McCain and Joe Lieberman. A belligerent can be detained without due process: “(A) The potential threat the individual poses for an attack on civilians or civilian facilities within the United States or upon United States citizens or United States civilian facilities abroad at the time of capture or when coming under the custody or control of the United States. (B) The potential threat the individual poses to United States military personnel or United States military facilities at the time of capture or when coming under the custody or control of the United States…(C) The potential intelligence value of the individual…(D) Membership in al-Qaida or in a terrorist group affiliated with al-Qaida…(E) such other matters as the president considers appropriate…” THIS IS A HUGE PROBLEM. IT IS SUBJECTIVE AND VAGUE. A PARTISAN PRESIDENT COULD SAY THE J6 RIOTERS WERE DOMESTIC TERRORISTS AND KEEP THEM IMPRISONED WITHOUT DUE PROCESS. A DISAGREEMENT ON POLICY COULD BE ENOUGH.

Centralization of credit in the hands of the state, by means of a national bank with state capital and an exclusive monopoly.

This is the Federal Reserve Act of 1913 which allows the Federal Reserve to own many banks by way of bailouts.

The Federal Reserve System, created by the Federal Reserve Act of Congress in 1913, is indeed such a “national bank” and it politically manipulates interest rates and holds a monopoly on legal counterfeiting in the United States. This is exactly what Marx had in mind and completely fulfills this plank, another major socialist objective. Yet, most Americans naively believe the U.S. of A. is far from a Marxist or socialist nation.

What is further terrifying is the nominee for currency wants the Federal Reserve to be the bank with all other banks falling under it. That is communism/Marxism. Can you say Fascism! They all fit, perhaps Fascism is most appropriate.

Biden-Bernie bills seek control of our accounts with transactions of only $600. That’s almost everyone in the United States.

Centralization of the means of communication and transportation in the hands of the state.

The FCC, FAA, ICC are monopolies that are legalized. They could be used to shut down travel and communication.

Currently, they have found many ways to censor us without using these agencies.

In the U.S., communication, and transportation are controlled and regulated by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) established by the Communications Act of 1934 and the Department of Transportation and the Interstate Commerce Commission (established by Congress in 1887), and the Federal Aviation Administration as well as Executive orders 11490, 10999 — not to mention various state bureaucracies and regulations. There is also the federal postal monopoly, AMTRAK, and CONRAIL — outright socialist (government-owned) enterprises. Instead of free-market private enterprise in these important industries, these fields in America are semi-cartelized through the government’s regulatory-industrial com.

Extension of factories and instruments of production owned by the state; the bringing into cultivation of wastelands, and the improvement of the soil generally in accordance with a common plan.

On June 9, 2011, Barack Obama signed into law Executive Order 13575 which gave the government greater power to seize food, fiber, and energy.

While the U.S. does not have vast “collective farms” (which failed miserably in the Soviet Union), we nevertheless do have a significant degree of government involvement in agriculture in the form of price support subsidies and acreage allotments and land-use controls. The Desert Entry Act and The Department of Agriculture. As well as the Department of Commerce and Labor, Department of Interior, the Environmental Protection Agency, Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Reclamation, Bureau of Mines, National Park Service, and the IRS control of business through corporate regulations.

Think Clean Air and Clean Water Acts.

Equal obligation of all to work. Establishment of industrial armies, especially for agriculture.

Higher taxes and inflation have made us into dual-income families or two-job individuals.

We call it the Social Security Administration and The Department of Labor. The National debt and inflation caused by the communal bank have caused the need for a two “income” family. Women in the workplace since the 1920s, the 19th amendment of the U.S. Constitution, the Civil Rights Act of 1964, assorted Socialist Unions, affirmative action, the Federal Public Works Program, and of course Executive order 11000. And I almost forgot…The Equal Rights Amendment means that women should do all work that men do include the military and since passage, it would make women subject to the draft.

Combination of agriculture with manufacturing industries; gradual abolition of the distinction between town and country by a more equable distribution of the population over the country.

Democrats are forcing Americans into urban areas. Controlling zoning means they can tell us what we can build and it could mean the beginning of collective living.

We call it the Planning Reorganization Act of 1949, zoning (Title 17 1910-1990) and Super Corporate Farms, as well as Executive orders 11647, 11731 (ten regions) and Public “law” 89-136.

An unholy alliance is forming between DC and corporations which affects what we can say and what we can put into our bodies.

Free education for all children in government schools. Abolition of children’s factory labor in its present form. Combination of education with industrial production, etc., etc.

The education unions are run by Marxists. The system itself is led by People who indoctrinate our children in whatever they want which is why they want them from birth through college. They are pushing equity over merit and equality, principles that have made the US successful.

The system wants everyone to have the same outcome by rewarding mediocrity (everyone gets a trophy) and not recognizing achievement. It forces an outcomes-based model which reinforces lackluster performance by rewarding it.

People are being taxed to support what we call ‘public’ schools, which train (indoctrinate in CRT and 1619) the young to work for the communal debt system. We also call it the Department of Education, the NEA, and Outcome Based “Education”.

IS IT TOO LATE?

We are not that free and we are becoming less free. We have given our powers and freedoms away. Our mediocre politicians either don’t realize or don’t care to change a thing.

Thomas Jefferson, George Mason, James Madison, John Adams, and Patrick Henry, fought for the principles of individual rights, limited constitutional government, private property, and free markets, and instead we increasingly have embraced the failed ideas and nostrums of socialism and fascism.

We must start taking control of areas of entertainment, academia, journalism, think tanks, churches (we need our own individualist Walter Rauschenbushes), literature, art, and other venues of expression and activism to turn this back. It will take patience and time. Right now, we are fighting off true communism but we can do it. Currently, we are fighting against the welfare state fascists and their $3.5T and the $1.5T bills.

