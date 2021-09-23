Biden’s envoy to Haiti resigns because some Haitians were deported

















The U.S. special envoy to Haiti is a perfect example of the type of person Joe Biden put into positions of power. They are all open-border activists. This envoy certainly cares nothing about the USA.

Envoy Daniel Foote resigned in protest in a letter that blasted the Biden administration for deporting hundreds of migrants back to the crisis-engulfed Caribbean nation from a camp on the U.S.-Mexican border in recent days.

If there were 200, it was a lot. Most were shipped all over the US at our expense.

Foote, a career diplomat/bureaucrat was named to his post in July. He said the “collapsed state” was unable to support the infusion of returning migrants.

“I will not be associated with the United States’ inhumane, counterproductive decision to deport thousands of Haitian refugees and illegal immigrants,” Foote said in a letter addressed to Secretary of State Antony Blinken that circulated publicly on Thursday.

Haiti, the poorest nation in the Western Hemisphere, has been hit in recent weeks by a presidential assassination, gang violence, and a major earthquake.

Does he really think we can take in the entire world? It’s great that he cares about Haitians but Haiti has been a free and independent country since the early 1800s. The US has poured billions into the country. We can’t also allow people from all over the world to come in at will, with no vetting. We have illegals coming from 150 countries.

Most of the Haitians were from Chile, not Haiti. Watch:

