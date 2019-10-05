Biden’s fascist campaign threatens Fox if they run the Trump ad

Early this month, the Biden camp demanded Facebook take down ‘fake’ RNC ads. The ads included the video clip of Joe Biden bragging about getting a top Ukrainian prosecutor fired, using US Aid as a cudgel. The goal was to protect Burisma, the Ukrainian company that made Hunter Biden a rich Ukrainian oligarch.

The same campaign of fascists are now threatening Fox should they run the Trump ad. The campaign claims the ad “spreads false, definitively debunked conspiracy theories.”

In a letter to Fox News and Fox Business general counsel Lily Claffee, Biden campaign manager Greg Schultz wrote that the ad “falsely states” that “Biden offered Ukraine $1 billion to fire the prosecutor investigating a company affiliated with his son.”

“Though the Trump campaign is prepared to fabricate outright lies, your station’s airwaves should not be used to disseminate them,” wrote Schultz. “We are putting you on notice about the absolute falsity of the advertisement’s claims, and we expect that you will reject it. Please consider this letter a standing request that you reject any advertisement containing similar claims, regardless whether the Trump campaign or a third-party group seeks to place it.”

Fox told them to pound salt. They said they are not in the business of censoring ads.

The media is backing the Biden lie and rejecting the ad. CNN and others rejected the ad. Ewww…shocking.

We have a two-tiered justice system and a two-tiered media reporting system. The problem with the ad for the Biden people is it tells the truth. Not only has nothing been debunked but Biden won’t address it.

The NY Times wrote about the ad:

“Joe Biden promised Ukraine $1 billion if they fired the prosecutor investigating his son’s company,” a narrator intones over grainy footage of Mr. Biden, a leading Democratic presidential candidate. After referring to Democrats in general, the narrator adds, “And their media lap dogs fall in line,” as clips are shown of the CNN anchors Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo and the network’s chief White House correspondent, Jim Acosta. The MSNBC host Rachel Maddow appears as well.

No evidence has surfaced that Mr. Biden intentionally tried to help his son Hunter Biden by pushing for the dismissal of the Ukrainian prosecutor general, Viktor Shokin.

Saying there is NO EVIDENCE is, of course, a lie. We have the sworn deposition by the prosecutor that the President of Ukraine at the time told him that’s why he was fired. The day he was fired, the new prosecutor was confronted by Burisma people demanding an end the probe. Shokin swore to this under oath.

We also have the video of Joe admitting it:

Joe Biden bragging about threatening to withhold aid to Ukraine if they didn’t fire the prosecutor he told them to. pic.twitter.com/Dt1YssPAvV — Jacob Jackson (@Jacob_L_Jackson) October 2, 2019

This month, the campaign fascists urged executives and hosts at CNN, Fox, MSNBC, NBC, ABC, and CBS to no longer book Rudy Giuliani, accusing Trump’s lawyer of spreading “false, debunked conspiracy theories” on behalf of his client.

This is the ad Biden hates: