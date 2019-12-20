Biden’s Former Doctor Says “He’s Not a Healthy Guy,” has stroke potential

Joe Biden’s physician of twenty-two years doesn’t think his former patient is in good health. Specifically, he said, “he is not a healthy guy,” after reading his medical report, The Washington Examiner reported.

Dr. David Scheiner commented on Biden’s medical report, stating he looks “frail” and as if he could soon have a stroke based on his medical record.

The physician said that although Biden is “not in bad shape for his age,” he isn’t in “outstanding health. Could I guarantee he won’t have issues for the next four years? He has a lot of issues that are just sort of sitting there.”

“The details from the letter made Scheiner, 81, concerned about Biden’s potential for strokes, and he said he would want to see results from an MRI or CT scan,” the Washington Examiner reported. “Because Biden also used to have sleep apnea before getting surgery on his sinus and nasal passages, Scheiner said he would also like to review the results of a sleep study.”

HIS MANY PROBLEMS

On Wednesday, Biden’s new doctor Kevin O’Connor said he is being treated for four ailments, has quite an extensive medical history, but is “fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency.”

The doctor said he has A-fib and takes two prescription medications, has reflux, high cholesterol, seasonal allergies, and has various sports medicine and orthopedic injuries. He has a history of brain aneurysms with two in 1988, one which almost killed him.

He also had prostate surgery and a gall bladder removed.

Dr. O’Connor did not deal with Biden’s obvious cognitive issues. The doctor concluded he is “fit” to serve as President.

Biden will be 78 in 2020 and whoever lands the vice presidency could easily become president.

Of course, there are those allegations of corruption adding to his deficits.

BLOOMBERG’S HEALTH ISN’T ‘OUTSTANDING’

Scheiner also commented on Bloomberg’s health. He too will be 78 in 2020. His doctor said his health is “outstanding.”

“’Outstanding health’? With that history, I wouldn’t call it outstanding health,” Scheiner said, referring to the description as “hyperbole.”

Bloomberg’s doctor had disclosed that the former mayor was receiving treatment for arthritis and heartburn. The letter added that Bloomberg takes a blood thinner to treat atrial fibrillation and another medication to control his cholesterol.

These candidates are probably too old for this job. Donald Trump is an outlier in that there is nothing wrong with him.