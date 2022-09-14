Biden’s Gestapo Seized the Pillow Guy – Mike Lindell’s – Cell Phone

The feds tracked down Mike Lindell on a hunting trip and surrounded his car. The FBI presented a warrant and seized his cell phone. Anyone who supported Donald Trump is being targeted by the Biden Gestapo. This is what happens in communist nations.

He was waiting at a drive-thru window at a Hardee’s restaurant in Mankato, Minnesota. Mr. Lindell had just finished duck hunting with his friends, one of whom was with him in his vehicle, when the FBI surrounded them at the drive-thru.

They chose to do it this way to terrorize him and anyone who supports Donald Trump.

This is very troubling on several levels. One concern is the FBI doesn’t even care what anyone thinks or how bad they look. They do not care. They feel they have all the power and no one can do anything.

The corrupt media is using this outrageous assault as an opportunity to insult the victims, calling Lindell a conspiracy theorist.

They grilled him. Democrats who think this is great will rue the day.

Tucker Carlson Reporting That Mike Lindell Has Been Raided By The FBI pic.twitter.com/SSURiey8mH — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) September 14, 2022

