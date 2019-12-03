Biden’s Malarkey tour’s imploding with teeny crowds & false accusations

Speaking with reporters during an interview on his “No Malarkey” tour bus Monday, baloney-bender (to cop a phrase from great grandma) Joe Biden said Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren can’t match him in the polls.

He is unaware and unafraid. ‘Hairy legs’ Joe doesn’t seem to think Warran can come close to him.

“You don’t see that with Warren,” he said referencing his lead in national and state polls. “Stop kidding a kidder. OK, come on, man, give me a break,” he dismissively said of the senator’s campaign, according to Bloomberg. “Look at the polling everywhere. OK. Tell me. Tell me where this great enthusiasm is manifesting itself.”

Biden has fallen behind in Iowa, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts, important states for a Socialist Democrat.

TEENY LITTLE CROWDS

Biden can’t match their crowds, which pale in comparison to the President’s, but thousands show up for Mayor Pete and Chief Warren while a hundred or two show up for Biden.

#Biden2020 in Iowa looks like a crowd of 150 ppl. Trump crowd 15000 give or take any where in the US. Creepy Joe Biden needs to concede the race at this time. Focus on your upcoming Treason Trial. pic.twitter.com/aWZFTkpyqV — #DrainTheSwamp 🚂 (@Trump45isPres) December 1, 2019

President Trump is in BIG TROUBLE! Just look 👀at the size of the room and the insane amount of very energetic people at this Biden Rally.

Joe Biden is going to destroy Pres. Trump in the 2020 election if he continues to garner crowds like this.https://t.co/Kc2NMvv3R9 — Samuel E Roberson Jr (@SamRobersonJr) December 3, 2019

Biden has aged white crowds.

Joe DEFINITELY has a bunch of enthusiasm behind him 🙄. The guy is literally polling in single digits with college students. If young people think you suck, maybe you shouldn’t be running for president. https://t.co/O5peQdqSmR — zach (@zachsjacobson) December 3, 2019

Mayor Pete had 2,000 in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

WOW 2000 people showed up to see @PeteButtigieg in Iowa on a Monday evening! C’mon who else is getting these crowds?! A sign of things to come! 😀👍👏👇👇👇👇#PeteForPresident https://t.co/JMKBYHU28v — Giving THANKS 4 Pete!!!🦃🍁 (@destroyurego) November 26, 2019

Warren draws white crowds.

I like Elizabeth Warren, I really do, but the overwhelming whiteness of her crowds, even in freaking Chicago, is a problem. It just is. And you can’t sugarcoat it. https://t.co/97P06K6Taj — Angie/Lucy (@hybridization) December 1, 2019

HE ACCUSED ST. PETE OF THIEVERY

In which Biden:

– scoffs at an Obama endorsement

– mocks Warren’s crowds

– accuses Buttigieg of stealing his plans

– claims Obama needed *him* to win over African Americans The wheels are already falling off the #NoMalarkey bus… https://t.co/wpsl3lxFTn — Michael Ahrens (@michael_ahrens) December 3, 2019

Biden also accused St. Pete of stealing his healthcare plans.

Biden reportedly accused Buttigieg of stealing his plan, and asked what would have happened in a reverse situation: “He stole it! What would you have done to me? You’d have torn my ears off.”

However, Reuters reported that a spokesman for Buttigieg’s campaign “pointed to statements by Buttigieg about “Medicare for all who want it” that pre-date Biden’s current presidential campaign.”

Perhaps Joe stole it from him and forgot. He can’t remember stuff.

HE DON’T NEED NO OBAMA ENDORSEMENT

Biden is now claiming he doesn’t need Barack Obama’s endorsement when in reality, if he had the endorsement early on, he’d be the candidate.

Biden repeated the sketchy notion that he asked Obama not to endorse him, and he stuck by that even when asked whether he’d want Obama’s backing if the field narrowed to three people.

Biden said, “No, because everyone knows I’m close with him,” Biden said. “I don’t need an Obama endorsement.”

He then bragged about his role under Obama as the one who was sent in to meet with African-Americans and others to win over the electorate.

“I was the one who was sent in,” he said. “And the reason was, because all the polling and data showed that I had those relationships with the base of the Democratic Party as well as African-Americans. And so I did as many African Americans events as Barack did.”

Biden was asked about a Politico Magazine article that recently reported how Obama had confided in another candidate that his former vice president “really doesn’t have it” when it comes to an intimate connection with voters.

“He may have said that. And if it’s true, and he said it, there’s truth to it,” Biden acknowledged on Monday before saying that he has “mostly campaigned for other people in the time I’ve been here. And I’ve never been in a position seeking the nomination where I have had the money and the organization.”

Whatever that means. Sounds contradictory.