Biden’s Malarkey tour’s imploding with teeny crowds & false accusations

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Speaking with reporters during an interview on his “No Malarkey” tour bus Monday, baloney-bender (to cop a phrase from great grandma) Joe Biden said Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren can’t match him in the polls.

He is unaware and unafraid. ‘Hairy legs’ Joe doesn’t seem to think Warran can come close to him.

“You don’t see that with Warren,” he said referencing his lead in national and state polls. “Stop kidding a kidder. OK, come on, man, give me a break,” he dismissively said of the senator’s campaign, according to Bloomberg. “Look at the polling everywhere. OK. Tell me. Tell me where this great enthusiasm is manifesting itself.”

Biden has fallen behind in Iowa, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts, important states for a Socialist Democrat.

TEENY LITTLE CROWDS

Biden can’t match their crowds, which pale in comparison to the President’s, but thousands show up for Mayor Pete and Chief Warren while a hundred or two show up for Biden.

Biden has aged white crowds.

Mayor Pete had 2,000 in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Warren draws white crowds.

HE ACCUSED ST. PETE OF THIEVERY

Biden also accused St. Pete of stealing his healthcare plans.

Biden reportedly accused Buttigieg of stealing his plan, and asked what would have happened in a reverse situation: “He stole it! What would you have done to me? You’d have torn my ears off.”

However, Reuters reported that a spokesman for Buttigieg’s campaign “pointed to statements by Buttigieg about “Medicare for all who want it” that pre-date Biden’s current presidential campaign.”

Perhaps Joe stole it from him and forgot. He can’t remember stuff.

HE DON’T NEED NO OBAMA ENDORSEMENT

Biden is now claiming he doesn’t need Barack Obama’s endorsement when in reality, if he had the endorsement early on, he’d be the candidate.

Biden repeated the sketchy notion that he asked Obama not to endorse him, and he stuck by that even when asked whether he’d want Obama’s backing if the field narrowed to three people.

Biden said, “No, because everyone knows I’m close with him,” Biden said. “I don’t need an Obama endorsement.”

He then bragged about his role under Obama as the one who was sent in to meet with African-Americans and others to win over the electorate.

“I was the one who was sent in,” he said. “And the reason was, because all the polling and data showed that I had those relationships with the base of the Democratic Party as well as African-Americans. And so I did as many African Americans events as Barack did.”

Biden was asked about a Politico Magazine article that recently reported how Obama had confided in another candidate that his former vice president “really doesn’t have it” when it comes to an intimate connection with voters.

“He may have said that. And if it’s true, and he said it, there’s truth to it,” Biden acknowledged on Monday before saying that he has “mostly campaigned for other people in the time I’ve been here. And I’ve never been in a position seeking the nomination where I have had the money and the organization.”

Whatever that means. Sounds contradictory.

