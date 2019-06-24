Biden’s Oopsie History Lesson on Racist Dems- Gore & Clinton Pay Reparations?

If you think about it, gaffe-master, Joe Biden couldn’t have picked a worse time to brag about having worked with unrepentant, segregationist Democrat Senators. Just when some of the “leading lights” in his party, including a bunch of those aiming to be president, are crying aloud for reparations, Old Joe unwittingly unearths the most recent period in their racist history. This, after decades of Democrats desperately trying to bury all the ugly facts.

We say “most recent”, because, for those just tuning in, omitted from Mr. Biden’s recollections was how the Democrat Party, over a 100-plus year stretch, fought to keep slavery, sired the Ku Klux Clan, enforced segregation, and introduced Jim Crow laws.

One of the biggest issues in the Dem’s thirst to right racist wrongs via monetary compensation is who would get the dough and who should pay. Biden’s oopsie history lesson offers some guidelines, at least in terms where to start looking for the big bucks.

First, you’d need to identify offending parties; along with their surviving family members, influential friends, or political enablers. Next, they’d have to be Caucasian. Finally, you’d have to make sure your targets for balancing the racial scales hold very deep pockets.

There are two big-time names that come to mind. A solid case can be made for them to pony up, shall we say, “according to their abilities”.

Former Vice President, Al Gore should be right at top of the heap. His father, Sen. Al Gore Sr. was an avowed segregationist of the lowest order. Not only did he vote against the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Al’s daddy filibustered it.

If that wasn’t enough, Congressional Quarterly reported that Gore attempted to send the Act to the Senate Judiciary Committee with an amendment to say “in defiance of a court desegregation order, federal funds could not be held from any school districts.” It was an amendment designed to reintroduce school segregation.

Former President Bill Clinton’s past also qualifies him to become a reparations donor. Sen. J. William Fulbright, a fellow Bill Clinton proudly claimed as his political mentor, not only filibustered against the historic 1964 legislation but voted “Nay” on the Voting Rights Act in 1965. Far from being embarrassed, in 1993, President Clinton, without irony, presented Fulbright with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

But wait! There’s more. Throughout Bill and Hillary Clinton’s 12 years as Arkansas’ “first couple” a Confederate Flag flew proudly over the statehouse. Governor Clinton signed an act putting a blue star on the state flag, commemorating the Confederate States of America. In addition, on Clinton’s watch, the Saturday preceding Easter Sunday was celebrated as “Confederate Flag Day”.

So the Gore and Clinton families (paying for the sins of their fathers and mothers don’t you know) fit our three common sense criteria for dropping heavy dollars into the reparations pot. They’ve offended. They are white. And they and their offspring are worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

If that’s not enough we turn to the moral argument made by one Bishop Eugene Taylor Sutton. “When I’m talking about reparations. I’m talking about those left behind. But I’m actually talking to my white brothers and sisters. You need this more than we do. You need this for your soul. You need this to be able to look black peoples in the eye and say I acknowledge the mistake and I want to be part of the solution to repair that damage.”

The families, Gore and Clinton, should be proud to be part of a solution. After all, the problem was created and sustained by their political party.