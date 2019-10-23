Biden’s sorry for saying the word ‘lynching’ but adds Trump said it ‘deliberately’

Joe Biden apologized for using the word ‘lynching’ when describing the impeachment of President Bill Clinton in 1998. His apology follows him slamming President Trump for using the same word to describe impeachment.

“This wasn’t the right word to use and I’m sorry about that,” Biden wrote in a tweet late on Tuesday night.

This wasn’t the right word to use and I’m sorry about that. Trump on the other hand chose his words deliberately today in his use of the word lynching and continues to stoke racial divides in this country daily. https://t.co/mHfFC8HluZ — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 23, 2019

Are people really swallowing this?

But then the former VP went on to say the current President used the word to “deliberately” and he didn’t. He didn’t say it deliberately???

The man who relied on racists to move him ahead politically says Trump meant it as a racist would.

“Trump, on the other hand, chose his words deliberately today in his use of the word lynching and continues to stoke racial divides in this country daily,” Biden blathered.

Such codswallop.

Biden first condemned President Trump for using the word “lynching” to describe impeachment on Tuesday. He tweeted, “Impeachment is not “lynching,” it is part of our Constitution. Our country has a dark, shameful history with lynching, and to even think about making this comparison is abhorrent. It’s despicable.”

Impeachment is not “lynching,” it is part of our Constitution. Our country has a dark, shameful history with lynching, and to even think about making this comparison is abhorrent. It’s despicable. https://t.co/QcC25vhNeb — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 22, 2019

Here is ole Joe in 1998 being “despicable”:

It seems like yesterday when Jerry Nadler used the word. Actually, five House Democrats called the Clinton impeachment a ‘lynching’ or a ‘lynch mob.’

The Washington Post pointed out that Rep. Danny Davis, Rep. Gregory Meeks, Rep. Jerrold Nadler, Rep. Jim McDermott, and Rep. Charlie Rangel all referred to the Clinton impeachment as a lynching or a lynch mob.

This was one of the more ridiculous sham scandals out of the hysterical left. When I think of lynching, I think of The Ox-Bow Incident and horse thieves, not Black innocents. They were hanged by white supremacist Democrats.