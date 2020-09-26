Biden’s stand-in Jill attracts a teeny little crown at a Nebraska rally

Jill Biden is campaigning for Joe who needs to rest constantly. Today was another day of rest. Perhaps Jill should be on the ticket instead of Joe.

She spoke with eight people Saturday in Papillon, Nebraska.

According to KETV, Jill is visiting with Nebraska veterans and military families. The first video shows her walking to the teeny weeny gathering.

WATCH:

She had to campaign for Biden in Maine since Joe was still exhausted. That’s Biden territory and there were people on the side of the road.

Blue Hill, Maine is Biden territory. pic.twitter.com/v4UtNpbrtA — Charlie Goldensohn (@CGoldensohn) September 26, 2020

Biden’s rally on the 23rd was pathetic also:

Joe Biden’s rally was impressive today. pic.twitter.com/VzaMKQqSEA — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) September 23, 2020

Trump has the enthusiasm:

Trump rally last night in Pennsylvania while Joe Biden, as usual, hid in his basement. This is why I laugh at fake news’ polls. pic.twitter.com/sCCOFpSI2Q — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) September 23, 2020

Whens the last time in modern history that a President or candidate had 20,000 people wait outside for 8 hours to get into a rally? You cant convince me that Biden is ahead in the polls anywhere other than a deep blue state. pic.twitter.com/2zEGzkLNL2 — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 25, 2020

Trump rally Kansas City style! There are thousands here and still coming! This ain’t no Biden rally that’s for sure! 😊 pic.twitter.com/Sm50WwTSmX — John Mazurek (@Maz57mo4) September 26, 2020

The #Biden campaign called a LID at 9:30am while our tireless @POTUS @realDonaldTrump rallies a MASSIVE crowd of supporters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-STAMINA is clearly on the ballot-Dems just don’t get it & Joe just don’t got it🤣#TrumpRallyPittsburghpic.twitter.com/WpirTcR0s6 — DrConservaMom🇺🇸🐸🌐 (@ConservaMomUSA) September 23, 2020

“The line to the bathroom is longer than Joe Biden’s biggest rally”😂 pic.twitter.com/4tmrsUMX3y — Woj Pawelczyk (@Woj_Pawelczyk) September 22, 2020