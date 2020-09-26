Biden’s stand-in Jill attracts a teeny little crown at a Nebraska rally

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Jill Biden is campaigning for Joe who needs to rest constantly. Today was another day of rest. Perhaps Jill should be on the ticket instead of Joe.

She spoke with eight people Saturday in Papillon, Nebraska.

According to KETV, Jill is visiting with Nebraska veterans and military families. The first video shows her walking to the teeny weeny gathering.

WATCH:

She had to campaign for Biden in Maine since Joe was still exhausted. That’s Biden territory and there were people on the side of the road.

Biden’s rally on the 23rd was pathetic also:

Trump has the enthusiasm:

