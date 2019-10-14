Biden’s then-31-year-old son was paid by MBNA while Joe backed bill

During the years the senator supported legislation that was promoted by the credit card industry and opposed by consumer groups, Hunter Biden was paid by MBNA

The New York Times reported that consultant work followed his departure in 2001 from the company, where he had been an executive.

Obama opposed the bankruptcy law, enacted in 2005, while Biden supported it.

David Wade, a spokesman for the Obama campaign, said that “after working in the Clinton administration in the Department of Commerce on Internet privacy and online commerce issues, Hunter consulted for five years as an expert on these very same issues at a time of enormous expansion in online banking.”

At the time Hunter Biden was receiving consulting payments from MBNA, he also was a Washington lobbyist at a firm he had co-founded.

“He was not a lobbyist for MBNA, and his work had absolutely nothing to do with the bankruptcy bill. Zero. Nothing,” said Wade.

Obama insulted John McCain on the campaign trail, claiming he is insensitive to the financial problems of middle-class Americans. Then he backed the bill despite that claim.

Consumer and civil rights groups and unions, as well as Democratic opponents, had argued that the bankruptcy legislation was unfair to low-income working people, single mothers, minorities and the elderly, and would remove a safety net for those who have lost their jobs or face mounting medical bills.

The consultancy began in 2001 when Hunter Biden was a know-nothing 31-year-old.

Tom Brokaw to Joe Biden in 2008: “Wasn’t it inappropriate for someone like you in the middle of all this to have your son collecting money from this big credit card company while you were on the floor protecting its interests?” The Bidens have been cashing in for decades! pic.twitter.com/rFSKewQ5Ql — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) October 14, 2019