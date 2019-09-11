Big Amnesty Win for President Trump in a Reshaped 9th Circuit

We won’t be able to call the 9th Circuit, the 9th Circus, any longer. After Trump’s judicial appointments, it’s a more moderate court instead of a far-left wingnut court.

Earlier Monday, Obama Judge Jon Tigar, a judicial activist in California, reinstated a nationwide halt on Trump’s plan to stop most migrants from seeking asylum at the border if they crossed through another country first.

Later on Monday, in an administrative order, the 9th Circuit rolled back Tigar’s ruling, saying it should only apply to the region he is responsible for (for now) — California, Arizona, Alaska, Hawaii, Montana, Nevada, Idaho, Guam, Oregon, and Washington.

That is a huge area and it’s bad enough, but no judge should be allowed to become more powerful than the President and rule for the entire nation.

The San Francisco-based 9th Circuit now has seven Trump-appointed federal judges. That is more than any other federal appellate bench. The court has 29 seats in total. The judges appointed by the President are constitutionalists.

Tigar first blocked the asylum policy in July after a lawsuit by leftist groups and the ACLU that help asylum seekers, fraudulent and otherwise. The judge lost that one and then he came up with this new gimmick. He stressed a “need to maintain uniform immigration policy” and found that nonprofit organizations such as Al Otro Lado don’t know where asylum seekers who enter the U.S. will end up living and making their case to remain in the country. That’s what the 9th Circuit didn’t buy into.

These “nonprofit” charities are a cover for far-left groups overturning our immigration laws.

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement that a sole judge shouldn’t have the ability to exert such a broad impact on immigration policy, and noted the administration’s request to the Supreme Court to set aside the injunction is still pending.

“This ruling is a gift to human smugglers and traffickers and undermines the rule of law,” she said.

The politicians and judges who support these open border policies are aiding and abetting smugglers and traffickers, no doubt about it.