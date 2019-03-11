Big Bird De Blasio’s Polling is at a Solid 0.0 Percent

The New York City mayor launched his speaking tour to see if he can spark interest in his quest to become President. A new poll shows him at a solid 0.0 percent. It’s not easy to have no support whatsoever.

Bill de Blasio, née Warren Wilhelm, the communist mayor of New York City, has checked out. He has little interest in his job.

The subways are a mess, there’s not enough money, homeless are popping up everywhere, and all he wants to do is welcome foreigners here illegally and tax workers more. He wants a wealth tax, congestion taxes, higher taxes on everyone. Still, amazingly, 35 percent of New Yorkers are pleased. We would love to know who those people are.

BIG BIRD FLAPS HIS WINGS

He wants to be President and do for the country what he has done for the city.

He traveled to South Carolina and thinks he was warmly received, which is hard to believe. In one black congregation, he flapped his wings to a song by accused child rapist R. Kelly, “I believe I can fly.” He said he just happened to pick it out of a box. What are the chances? His PR person said he’s not a DJ.

De Blasio is known as ‘Big Bird’ here in New York so this song works for him.

I wonder if the @NYCMayor realizes who sings this song 🤔 #SouthCarolina pic.twitter.com/zHOESeQDKU — Courtney Gross (@courtneycgross) March 10, 2019

0.0 PERCENT POLLING

A Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom Iowa Poll of likely Democratic caucusgoers show Joe Biden as the leading candidate with communist Bernie Sanders closing in on him.

It showed de Blasio with the third-highest unfavorability ratings, behind the third-party candidate and Starbucks founder Howard Schultz and former Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who last week announced he wouldn’t run for president.

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar tie with 3 percent. No other candidate gets more than 1 percent, and some — including New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, and California Congressman Eric Swalwell — were not named as a first choice by a single poll respondent.

De Blasio is polling at a solid 0.0 percent. NO ONE wants him. He was the choice of NOBODY. Not one person voted for him.

Brand new 2020 poll from @CNN and @DMRegister in Iowa: Biden 27%

Sanders 25%

Warren 9%

Harris 7%

O’Rourke 5%

Booker 3%

Klobuchar 3%

Bennet 1%

Bullock 1%

Buttigieg 1%

Castro 1%

Delaney 1%

Inslee 1%

de Blasio <1%

Gabbard <1%

Gillibrand <1%

Hickenlooper <1%

Swalwell <1% — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) March 10, 2019