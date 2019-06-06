Big Chief Warren Demands Every Taxpayer Fund Abortions

By
S.Noble
-
0

The big government secularists want the Hyde Amendment abolished so all Americans have to pay for abortions to the moment of birth [and perhaps after birth]. Elizabeth Warren is running on the issue. Democrats don’t want any conscience exemptions. Everyone must believe as they believe.

Joe Biden still supports the Hyde Amendment but most of the 2020 candidates are running on abolishing it.

Warren actually called it “immoral.” She tweeted, The immoral Hyde Amendment should not be the law. I’ll fight like hell to overturn it. Every time we deny women access to safe, legal abortion, we put their lives in danger

Of course, no one is deprived of an abortion because every taxpayer in the country isn’t paying for it.

Chief Warren was cheered during her town hall for saying she would overturn it. Warren will say anything to win and her followers will blindly cheer her on.

She’s lying here about everyone having to fund it or poor people won’t be able to get their abortions.

Planned Parenthood is, literally, the voice of evil. They make the obliteration of conscience rights into a right of those who want to kill fully-developed babies. In other words, losing our rights to not pay for abortions is somehow their right.

