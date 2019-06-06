Big Chief Warren Demands Every Taxpayer Fund Abortions

The big government secularists want the Hyde Amendment abolished so all Americans have to pay for abortions to the moment of birth [and perhaps after birth]. Elizabeth Warren is running on the issue. Democrats don’t want any conscience exemptions. Everyone must believe as they believe.

Joe Biden still supports the Hyde Amendment but most of the 2020 candidates are running on abolishing it.

Warren actually called it “immoral.” She tweeted, The immoral Hyde Amendment should not be the law. I’ll fight like hell to overturn it. Every time we deny women access to safe, legal abortion, we put their lives in danger

Of course, no one is deprived of an abortion because every taxpayer in the country isn’t paying for it.

Elizabeth Warren: “I don’t support the Hyde Amendment and I will lead the fight to have it overturned.” (via @thehill) For the record, THIS is the appropriate response for any Democratic candidate running for president in 2020. #MenForChoice pic.twitter.com/eoM1Bcxq90 — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) June 5, 2019

Chief Warren was cheered during her town hall for saying she would overturn it. Warren will say anything to win and her followers will blindly cheer her on.

She’s lying here about everyone having to fund it or poor people won’t be able to get their abortions.

“We do not pass laws that take away that freedom from the women who are most vulnerable” — Sen. Warren says she disagrees with Joe Biden’s position on repealing the Hyde amendment, which bars government from funding abortion services. pic.twitter.com/ZIxghtlV0D — MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 6, 2019

Planned Parenthood is, literally, the voice of evil. They make the obliteration of conscience rights into a right of those who want to kill fully-developed babies. In other words, losing our rights to not pay for abortions is somehow their right.

From the Hyde Amendment to abortion bans, attacks on abortion access must stop. We deserve a president who agrees: EVERYONE deserves access to safe, legal abortion. #BeBoldEndHyde pic.twitter.com/aOAwx6AfYw — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) June 5, 2019