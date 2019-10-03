Big Chief Warren Runs as Trump Supporters Greet Her at a Nevada Airport

By
S.Noble
-
0

‘Pocahontas,’ the fake Indian running for office as a white woman, was greeted at the airport by some President Trump supporters. They chanted, “Pocahontas,” “Don’t impeach!” and “Socialism is a true form of insanity!”

We would like to add to the latter statement, she’s actually a neo-communist.

Nevada Republican Party state Chairman Michael J. McDonald tweeted: “Welcome to Reno, Elizabeth Warren! This is Trump country!!”

Warren made a campaign stop in Reno yesterday, where she accused President Trump of “abuse of power.”

The phony Indian is leading the uninspiring quid pro Joe Biden in a number of polls. It looks like Bernie could be out of commission, putting her in the enviable position of sucking in his communist followers.