BIG DEAL! US-Japan $7 Billion Trade Deal

By
S.Noble
President Trump is at the G7 Summit in France working deals with world leaders. He just worked one with Japan’s Prime Minister Abe Shinzo. The two leaders announced a new trade deal that would bring in $7 billion to the U.S. This will help our farmers and ranchers.

This is a tremendous deal for the United States. It’s a really tremendous deal for our farmers,” the White House tweeted.

“We have excess corn in various parts of our country with our farmers because China did not do what they said they were going to do. And Prime Minister Shinzo, on behalf of Japan, they’re going to be buying all of that corn,” the President said.

U.S. Trade Rep Lighthizer gave some details. In return, Japan will have lower tariffs.