BIG DEAL! US-Japan $7 Billion Trade Deal

President Trump is at the G7 Summit in France working deals with world leaders. He just worked one with Japan’s Prime Minister Abe Shinzo. The two leaders announced a new trade deal that would bring in $7 billion to the U.S. This will help our farmers and ranchers.

“This is a tremendous deal for the United States. It’s a really tremendous deal for our farmers,” the White House tweeted.

“We have excess corn in various parts of our country with our farmers because China did not do what they said they were going to do. And Prime Minister Shinzo, on behalf of Japan, they’re going to be buying all of that corn,” the President said.

U.S. Trade Rep Lighthizer gave some details. In return, Japan will have lower tariffs.

.@USTradeRep Lighthizer on today’s trade announcement: “It has 3 parts—agriculture, industrial tariffs, and digital trade . . . This will open up markets to over 7 BILLION dollars of those products.” pic.twitter.com/c0mYKjNViL — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 25, 2019

.@USTradeRep: “We sell over 2 billion dollars worth of beef to Japan and this will allow us to do so with lower tariffs and to compete more effectively with people across the board.” pic.twitter.com/EjnihHV5ci — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 25, 2019