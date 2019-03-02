Big Fight at MN Statehouse Over a Poster Tying Omar to 9/11

The poster above, tying Rep. Ilhan Omar to 9/11, caused an altercation in the Minnesota statehouse with one person resigning over it. One state representative physically injured a doorkeeper.

Democrats in the statehouse complained about the display and got into an explosive argument with the state House’s sergeant at arms, Anne Lieberman, for allegedly making an anti-Muslim remark.

“No wonder why I am on the ‘Hitlist’ of a domestic terrorist and ‘Assassinate Ilhan Omar’ is written on my local gas stations,” Omar tweeted with a link to the NBC story.

Omar has come under fire in recent weeks for her criticisms of Israel. Last month, she apologized for upsetting people, and later deleted, a series of tweets about Israel that were condemned by both Democrats and Republicans, mostly Republicans, as anti-Semitic.

Lieberman denied making the comment to a local news outlet but later resigned Friday afternoon after the accusation.

FREE SPEECH

Republicans reportedly defended the display as free speech, with state Del. Dianna Graves saying “freedom of speech is something we have to protect.”

A Democratic state lawmaker, Mike Caputo, also allegedly injured a doorkeeper during the heated argument over the poster, resulting in the staffer being taken to the hospital. The House Rules Committee is expected to meet Saturday to decide if Caputo will face repercussions.

Poster comparing Omar to terrorists causes fight to break out at West Virginia statehouse https://t.co/alBfxi8yNe pic.twitter.com/OMtGd7ym8A — The Hill (@thehill) March 2, 2019

ILHAN IS HER OWN WORST ENEMY

We are not taking a side in this, but we don’t like posters like that. It’s what the left does all the time. But whether you dislike the poster or not, Ilhan is her own worst enemy.

She supports the anti-Semitic BDS movement and she supports Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela. Her vile comments against Israel are over the line.

She does not believe her community should have to answer for terrorism, which is fair. But a large number of Somalis from Minnesota joined terror groups In 2013 she blames the U.S. for terrorism She laughs about Al Qaeda and Hezbollah being demonized, but not the U.S. or England, as Jim Hanson says.

She claims that the U.S. legitimizes terrorism by going to war. Omar would prefer we let terrorists overrun countries.

.@IlhanMN does not believe her community should have to answer for terrorism

That is fair

But a large number of Somalis from MN joined terror groups

In 2013 she blames the US for terrorism

She laughs about Al Qaeda & Hezbollah being demonized

But not the US or England pic.twitter.com/Ex9Uzr1mlD — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) February 5, 2019

