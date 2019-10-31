BIG LOSS! Catherine Herridge Is Moving to CBS News

Journalist Catherine Herridge, who has been with the Fox News network since its beginnings in 1996, is moving to CBS News. She allegedly received an offer she could not refuse.

She will work as a senior investigative correspondent out of Washington, CBS News said, and will start in November.

Herridge is the second long-serving Fox News journalist to leave the Fox Corporation-owned cable-news outlet in recent weeks. Shepard Smith, another long-serving Fox News journalist, recently and suddenly resigned.

Her move has been in the works for weeks. Allegedly, Shep Smith’s exit and hers are not connected. She follows some colleagues like Major Garrett to the channel.

HER STATEMENT, FACTS MATTER

Herridge issued a statement, saying she was grateful to Fox Corporation executive chairman Rupert Murdoch for founding the network, and for the opportunity to work there.

”I have received great personal satisfaction from mentoring the next generation of reporters and producers and sharing my journalistic values — that facts matter and enterprise reporting will always win the day.”

FOX NEWS PRESIDENT PRAISED HER

The Fox News President praised Mrs. Herridge in a statement.

“As a founding employee, over the last 23 years, Catherine Herridge has been an asset to Fox News. From her breaking news headlines at the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice to her reporting after the 9/11 terrorist attacks and the investigation into Princess Diana’s death, she has always been at the forefront of every beat she has covered,” said Jay Wallace, president of Fox News Media.

“We are grateful for Catherine’s many contributions to the network, wish her continued success, and were proud to honor her as she received the Tex McCrary Award for Journalism last week from the Congressional Medal of Honor Society for her enterprise reporting at Fox News.”

She is a graduate of Harvard College and Columbia School of Journalism. Her husband, a West Point graduate, has served multiple overseas deployments since 9/11. They live in Washington, D.C. with their two sons.

Some will say she is leaving because of the recent clash between some Fox reporters and the opinion commentators on the evening shows. However, she has never had any public issues with them and it was only Shep Smith who snapped at her recently.