Big News About The Memo, Lost & Found Messages Were Likely Never Lost

A leak announced on ‘Hannity’ Thursday evening revealed that the House Intelligence Committee Memo names at least these three people as part of the alleged corruption: Jim Comey, Rod Rosenstein, and Andrew McCabe.

Call Congress at (202)224-3121 and tell them to release the Memo.

Another issue came up via Sara Carter and it concerns the missing Page-Strzok messages and the original story by the FBI which appears to be false.

The DOJ informed the Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Ron Johnson on Jan. 19, that a “technical glitch” failed to retain the text messages between FBI Special Agent Peter Strzok and his lover FBI attorney Lisa Page from December 2016 and May 2017.

Few believed their excuse about the allegedly irretrievable messages, especially given the crucial time period they covered.

It created a furor in Congress and in the public square. Following the backlash, the Inspector General of the DoJ Michael Horowitz retrieved all of them.

Apparently that is no big deal. At least that is according to investigative reporter Sara Carter’s source [emboldened by us]:

A former FBI special agent, who worked extensively on counterterrorism related cases, stated they were “dumbfounded” by the FBI’s original excuse that the text messages were irretrievable.

“Even though the servers ‘lost’ the text messages of Strzok they would still be on his actual device, even if he deleted them,” stated the former FBI special agent, who asked to speak on background due to the sensitivity of the case. “That’s how we catch bad guys, we forensically search their phones. Nothing disappears off the device, nothing… unless they take a hammer to it or microwave it. The question is, the FBI knows this, so why did the bureau say they couldn’t retrieve them – why did they mislead Congress.”

That also makes one wonder about the OIG’s statement:

The OIG has been investigating this matter and, this week, succeeded in using forensic tools to recover text messages from the FBI devices, including text messages from Mr. Strzok and Ms. Page that were sent or received between December 14, 2016 and May 17, 2017,” DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz stated in a letter to Sen. Ron Johnson, Republican chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs and Sen. Charles Grassley, an Iowa Republican and Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee

He didn’t need much in the way of “forensic tools”.

The FBI claimed that other phones were affected by the “glitch”. Should we believe them? Maybe, just maybe, the agents deleted the messages or the FBI lied about it?