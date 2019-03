Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a science genius. At least that is what the left now wants you to believe. During her short appearance on Seth Myers’ show, she blathered a few science facts to impress the audience. No way did she come up with her science expertise without some kind of preparation.

Myers asked her about winning the second-place prize as a teen in her high school science competition. When you have to go back to high school, that’s not good.

“Science was my first passion,” said Ocasio-Cortez. “I studied microbiology and the impacts of antioxidants on a model organism known as the C. elegan, which is of the nematode family.”

We all study that in high school.

Myers sarcastically compared Ocasio-Cortez’s interest in science to that of Trump’s, interjecting “I think he did that, too.” She then used her science “expertise” to call the President a worm. “Because he’s a nematode?” she retorted while the crowd roared in laughter, at her comparing the president to the roundworms. They probably didn’t even know what they were laughing at. The show’s staff hold up those signs that say, “laugh.” That’s not clever and it’s not funny. It is childish, however. Bwahaha, you look like a worm, haha. If that was supposed to convince us she’s a science wiz, it did not work. Valley girl dimwit. Crunched for time? I’ve got you fam. I’ve compiled AOC’s most thought-provoking moments from her Seth Meyers interview into one short supercut. pic.twitter.com/AeOBFZYw8Z — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 22, 2019