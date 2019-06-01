Big News! Justice Department prepares anti-trust investigation of Google

The U.S. Department of Justice is reportedly getting ready to launch an investigation into alleged antitrust violations by the search giant Google. There is plenty of reason to suspect their honesty. Check it out yourself, ‘google’ something about Trump and then search with DuckDuckGo.

The antitrust division of the Justice Department has reportedly been laying the groundwork for an investigation, sources told The Wall Street Journal.

The antitrust division of the Justice Department has reportedly been laying the groundwork for an investigation, sources told The Wall Street Journal.

The Federal Trade Commission is reportedly allowing the Justice Department to oversee an upcoming probe into Google’s business practices and critics of the company have apparently already been in contact with the agency. A Justice Department spokesman declined to comment on the potential investigation as did Google.

The search giant was fined a record $2.72 billion by European regulators in 2017 for abusing its dominance of the online search market. In the U.S., the Federal Trade Commission made an antitrust investigation of Google but closed it in 2013 without taking action.

An antitrust task force aimed at “monitoring competition in the tech industry” was launched by the FTC in February and the commission then referred complaints about Google to the Justice Department,

The FTC shares antitrust jurisdiction with the DOJ and conducted an inquiry in 2013 into the effect of Google’s practices on its competition. The company voluntarily agreed to alter some of its business practices so they skated.

“An investigation of Google is likely to be politically popular on both the left and the right. The politics and the optics aren’t in Google’s favor,” Shira Ovide noted in an opinion piece for Bloomberg News published Saturday. “Google parent company Alphabet Inc. and the other tech giants should be quaking in their fleece vests.”

Google, owned by Alphabet Inc., has faced mounting scrutiny as tech companies’ practices worldwide have come under the microscope over the past year. In addition to the 2017 record fine, European regulators also slapped a $1.7 billion penalty on the company in March for barring websites from selling ads from rivals alongside some Google-served ads near search results.

They say they don’t do that any longer. They should have been fined at that time.

Many believe Google controls too much of the digital ad process.

