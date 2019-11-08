Obama admin blocked from teaming with Hunter’s Burisma over reputation for corruption

Sens. Grassley and Johnson sent a letter to Secretary Pompeo demanding the State Department release all documents about Hunter Biden and Burisma contacts. Someone has finally taken an interest in potential Biden corruption.

At the same time, newly-released testimony by George Kent confirms John Solomon’s reporting that Hunter Biden and his allies intervened with the State Department to shut down investigations of Burisma. There was also an effort by the Obama administration to partner with Burisma that was blocked over corruption.

The Obama foreign aid agency tried to partner with Hunter Biden’s Ukrainian gas firm. State Department official George Kent blocked it over corruption concerns at the company.

George Kent, the former charge d’affair at the Kiev embassy, said in testimony released Thursday that the State Department’s main foreign aid agency –USAID — planned to co-sponsor a clean energy project with Burisma Holdings.

Burisma was under investigation for corruption at the time, investigative reporter John Solomon stated on his website. Kent intervened and stopped it because of the company’s “bad reputation.”

IT’S NO CONSPIRACY

The media has tried to portray the Ukraine stories as conspiracy theories. But in one week, Solomon has confirmed that Hunter Biden had VIP access at State. His company used it to try to quash corruption allegations just before VP Biden got the prosecutor fired.

“And internal State memos I obtained this week under FOIA show Hunter Biden and Archer had multiple contacts with Secretary of State John Kerry and Deputy Secretary Tony Blinken in 2015-16, and that Burisma’s own American legal team was lobbying State to help eliminate the corruption allegations against it in Ukraine,” Solomon wrote.

Solomon continued, “Hunter Biden’s name was specifically invoked as a reason why State officials should assist, the memos show.”

A month after Burisma made contact with the State Department, Joe Biden was threatening the Ukraine prosecutor with loss of U.S. aid if the prosecutor wasn’t fired.

The prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, said he was told by the then-President of Ukraine that he was fired because he was investigating Burisma.

The U.S. Embassy in Kiev did pressure Ukraine prosecutors to drop certain cases, including one against a Soros group. It’s time for the MSM to correct its reporting and tell Americans the truth, Solomon says.

BURISMA WAS BIDEN’S BABY

Several other aspects of Solomon’s reporting were also confirmed by George Kent’s testimony, which you can read about on this link.

Solomon also has memos and newspaper articles showing that the Burisma deal was Joe Biden’s baby. This is despite his claim that he didn’t know a thing about any of it.