Big Treat! De Blasio dances, CNN drunks, and police under assault

By
M. Dowling
-
0

We thought you would like this treat. We didn’t want you to miss incompetent Mayor Bill de Blasio dancing with his wife. She’s the one who blew nearly a billion dollars on nothing. They are welcoming in the new year after doing another terrible job in the past year. He helped kill the older people in nursing homes.

Watch:

Andy Cohen rips de Blasio

Here are the two CNN drunks I promised you. It’s not a total waste of time watching as Andy Cohen rips Bill de commie Blasio.

AND AS IF THAT ISN’T ENOUGH!

Watch police victimized by crazy commies:

