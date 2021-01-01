Big Treat! De Blasio dances, CNN drunks, and police under assault

We thought you would like this treat. We didn’t want you to miss incompetent Mayor Bill de Blasio dancing with his wife. She’s the one who blew nearly a billion dollars on nothing. They are welcoming in the new year after doing another terrible job in the past year. He helped kill the older people in nursing homes.

Happy #NewYear from the greatest city in the world. pic.twitter.com/47CmOAanxD — NYC Mayor’s Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) January 1, 2021

Andy Cohen rips de Blasio

Here are the two CNN drunks I promised you. It’s not a total waste of time watching as Andy Cohen rips Bill de commie Blasio.

Watch police victimized by crazy commies:

NYC Tonight. While DeBlasio is dancing in a locked down #timesquare police officers are unable to defend themselves. 🎥@ScooterCasterNY

pic.twitter.com/GZDzMjvfug — ⓘ Disputed Heshy (@HeshyTischler) January 1, 2021