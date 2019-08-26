Big Win! Christian Videographers Can’t Be Forced to Work Gay Marriages

The United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit on Friday ruled that Minnesota may not compel videographers to produce wedding videos for same-sex weddings, as it would infringe on their First Amendment rights to free speech, Law & Crime reports.

“In a 2-1 decision penned by Circuit Court Judge David Ryan Stras, the court wrote that wedding videos ‘are a form of speech that is entitled to First Amendment protection. The Supreme Court long ago recognized that expression by means of motion pictures is included within the free speech and free press guaranty of the First and Fourteenth Amendments,'” according to the report.

The appellants in the case Telescope Media Group v. Linsey, are Carl Larsen and Angel Larsen, the owners of a Christian videography business specializing in making wedding videos. The Larsens sued the Minnesota Human Rights Commission in 2016. They were facing mounting, massive fines and imprisonment for not violating their religious beliefs on marriage.

The decision is similar to the one in the Masterpiece Cakeshop case. That baker is still being harassed by the LGBTQIA mafia.

President Trump appointed Judge Stras. He’s only 45 and if he has longevity in the family, he’s not going anywhere for decades.