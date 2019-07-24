Big Win for President Trump in DC on Asylum Rule

A federal judge in D.C. ruled that the Trump administration can move ahead with his asylum ruling on Wednesday. It affects mostly Central Americans who make up the bulk of the ‘asylum seekers,’ most of whom are not eligible for asylum. It’s a win for U.S. sovereignty.

Democrats and their communist/socialist allies are trying to destroy our asylum laws.

U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly of the District of Columbia ruled in response to a lawsuit filed by Capital Area Immigrants’ Rights Coalition and the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES), two immigration advocacy groups.

The case is the first challenge to a rule to bar migrants from applying for asylum if they migrated through a third country and did not first seek protection from persecution there on their journey to the U.S.

The two groups first filed suit earlier this month.

The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a similar lawsuit in San Francisco and is set to deliver arguments Wednesday.

The restrictions particularly impact Central American migrants, who constitute a large majority of those that seek asylum.

DHS’s new Asylum Rule stands in D.C. Court ruling! A major victory for @realDonaldTrump‘s efforts to stop the crisis at our Southern border. 👍https://t.co/HDxrfNryqu — USCIS Acting Director Ken Cuccinelli (@USCISCuccinelli) July 24, 2019