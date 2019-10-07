Big Win for Trump in Federal Court on Release of His Tax Returns

Democrats in New York are pushing to get the President’s tax returns as part of their coup efforts nationwide. President Trump was ordered by a federal judge on Monday to allow the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office to subpoena his tax returns from accounting firm Mazars USA.

The judge dismissed the suit by Trump to block the subpoena for eight years of his tax returns. That’s not all. It gets worse.

U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero, of the Southern District of New York, “rejected the notion that a sitting president can’t be indicted,” Politico reported.

Marrero, appointed by Bill Clinton, rejected the “extraordinary” claim that occupants of the White House enjoy “absolute immunity from criminal process of any kind.”

He described Trump’s argument as a “categorical and limitless assertion of Presidential immunity.”

Attorney Jay Sekulow brought the ruling right to the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals filing an emergency appeal. The court put the subpoena on hold immediately without reading the 75-page opinion by the President’s attorneys. It shows the first order was not right.

“We are very pleased that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit has issued a stay of the subpoena issued by New York County District Attorney Cy Vance,” Trump attorney Jay Sekulow said.

It’s very unusual to get such a hold but the constitutional violations raised by the President are very significant, including the issue of separation of powers.

The report states that “the administrative stay will only be in place while the court reviews the case,” but did not specify how long the reprieve could last.

Sekulow said in a video he posted Monday announcing the reprieve that the case may go all the way to the Supreme Court. They will fight for the constitution!