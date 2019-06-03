BIG WIN! Trump can use military funds to build the border wall

A federal judge, a Trump appointee, has ruled against congressional Democrats who sought to temporarily stop the president from using military funds for a border wall.

Judge Trevor McFadden handed the president a big victory.

McFadden ruled that House Democrats cannot go to court to block Trump from using military funds to build the border wall “because the Constitution grants the House no standing to litigate these claims.”

This is a case about whether one chamber of Congress has the “constitutional means” to conscript the Judiciary in a political turf war with the President over the implementation of legislation. … [W]hile the Constitution bestows upon Members of the House many powers, it does not grant them standing to hale the Executive Branch into court claiming a dilution of Congress’s legislative authority. The Court therefore lacks jurisdiction to hear the House’s claims and will deny its motion,” the Judge ruled.

The House argued that this expenditure would violate the Appropriations Clause of the Constitution and usurp Congress’s authority.

The administration argued that the court cannot intervene “because the Constitution grants the House no standing to litigate these claims.”

“To be clear, the Court does not imply that Congress may never sue the Executive to protect its powers,” McFadden added.

