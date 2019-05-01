Bill Barr HUMILIATES Dems who lied and obfuscated

Attorney General Barr wants to know how we got to the point where the President was falsely accused of colluding with the Russians, and of being treasonous, and, while it was without a basis, Democrats are still acting as if he was found guilty. Two years of his administration have been dominated by allegations now proven false and to listen to the rhetoric here, you would think the Mueller report proved the opposite, Barr said.

Democrats should be humiliated. They’re lying through their teeth.

The hearing has been dominated by Democrats trying to prove the President is guilty of something and Barr is lying for him. They are lying to do it. This is a disgrace.

Attorney General Bill Barr: “The evidence is now that the President was falsely accused of colluding with the Russians… Two years of his administration have been dominated by allegations that have now been proven false.” pic.twitter.com/S3dsDUSeZt — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 1, 2019