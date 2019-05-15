Bill Barr’s probe has Brennan, Clapper and Comey ratting on each other

According to the latest reports, the rats are scurrying about, as the ship of deep state appears to be scuttled. This will be a lot of fun to watch. The tables appear to be turning.

Imperious Jim Comey is out smearing Rod Rosenstein as someone whose soul’s been eaten or some such thing and Rosenstein’s hitting back, calling Comey a partisan pundit who crossed the line.

Now a crack in the Comey and Brennan and Clapper has turned up.

A Little Background

The FBI spied on the Trump campaign, but what was the origin of this probe and was there adequate justification?

If those FISA warrants are bogus, so is the spying, I mean surveillance.

Spygate appears to have begun in 2015, which lessens the probability that any of it was legitimate.

Jim Comey ambushed the President early on with the Clinton garbage dossier and he admitted it was orchestrated and done is a very careful manner with an intelligence briefing in the Oval Office.

Comey said he had to inform the President just enough to legitimize a leak to the media but not too much as to alert him to an investigation.

Present at that briefing was Barack Obama, Joe Biden, James Clapper, John Brennan, and Susan Rice.

THE SOURCE OF THE ARGUMENT

Comey and Brennan and Clapper appear to be arguing over which one of them pushed to include the Steele garbage dossier in the President’s intelligence briefing.

Fox News reports that Comey sent an email to FBI staff in December 2016 indicating that Brennan wanted to include the dossier.

A former CIA official told Fox News it was the other way around and Brennan and Clapper objected.

The Daily Mail reports that Clapper and Brennan insist they told Comey not to use the Golden Showers dossier.

It always appeared that Brennan was the more likely culprit. The Guardian newspaper reported that Brennan set up the spying by foreign intelligence. Perhaps we will get our answer soon.

Let’s face it, if they are guilty, they are all guilty.

We know the dossier is garbage and we know that there was spying that probably began in 2015.

Comey weaponized the FBI and Brennan probably used the briefings to leak to the media. Did Brennan push Comey to get illicit FISA warrants? In any case, he’s complicit.

Was the FBI ignorant of where the leaks were coming from and did they believe the articles they read? They didn’t verify the dossier because they knew it was garbage. Even if they were too stupid to realize it, they were told by the State Department official Kavalec before they submitted the FISA warrants, at least the last three. The exact date of the first FISA warrant is redacted. That warrant and Kavalec’s meeting with Steele were in September 2016. The DOJ Inspector General is investigating that reports say.

Comey knew by early 2017 at the latest that Steele and his sources were illegitimate when he went ahead with two more FISA renewals.

We won’t even go into all the times Comey lied about it in public — sanctimoniously.

Brennan wants to minimize his role, so does Clapper.

Then we have the spying on George Papadopoulos which included a possible spy who handed him $10,000 he didn’t want. That appears to have been orchestrated by Mueller or his team.

THE NYT SAYS NOTHING TO SEE HERE

The NY Times claimed today that Attorney General Bill Barr and U.S. Attorney John Durham are only reviewing the origins of the Trump-Russia probe in their story, “Scrutiny of Russia Investigation Said to Be a Review, Not a Criminal Inquiry. That story does not sound feasible. Why would Barr, a serious man, enlist Durham, another serious man unless it was serious?

Former deputy assistant attorney general under George W., John Yoo was on Fox News today. He believes that Barr appointing a U.S. attorney means indictments are coming.

“If I were the Democrats I would be quite worried…”

“And the reason why is, by appointing a U.S. attorney, Attorney General Barr is essentially signaling that he thinks it’s possible that criminal violations occurred in the start of the whole investigation into any kind of Trump-Russian collusion. … [Y]ou wouldn’t go with a U.S. Attorney like Durham, someone of his stature, unless the attorney general thinks actually something criminal might have happened, that someone might have violated the law…”

Durham has been looking into James Baker and his leaking to the media for months. It’s serious.

It is so serious that the CIA, the FBI, and the DNI are working on it, having been enlisted by Bill Barr.

This entire probe was a baseless hoax and instead of mea culpas, the media, the culprits, and the Democrats are doubling down, making fools of themselves or worse. It’s downright evil.

Watch Andy McCarthy: