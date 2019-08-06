Bill Clinton Calls for His Gun Ban 2.0 But We Have Stats

There were 24 mass shootings under Barack Obama and there have been 6 under Donald Trump. No one blamed Obama for the shootings, but this week, the Democrat candidates are campaigning on the lie that somehow it is Donald Trump’s fault.

While condemning the President’s sometimes blunt language, they are using the vilest of language to attack him and his supporters. Lying appears to not be a problem for them. Barack Obama went further yesterday in a tweet and, without naming the President, accused him of the type of racist language that led to slavery and genocides.

They all blame the guns as well and want various forms of gun confiscation and bans.

BILL CLINTON SAYS THERE WAS A BIG DROP BECAUSE OF HIS GUN BAN

Bill Clinton tweeted yesterday, regurgitating his often repeated misstatement that his ban resulted in a big drop in mass shooting deaths.

How many more people have to die before we reinstate the assault weapons ban & the limit on high-capacity magazines & pass universal background checks? After they passed in 1994, there was a big drop in mass shooting deaths. When the ban expired, they rose again. We must act now. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) August 5, 2019

Passed by Congress on Sept. 13, 1994, and signed by Bill Clinton later that day, the Federal Assault Weapons Ban prohibited the manufacturing of 18 specific models of semiautomatic weapons, along with the manufacturing of high-capacity ammunition magazines that could carry more than 10 rounds. The ban had a provision that allowed it to expire in September 2004.

60 MINUTES DIDN’T THINK SO

During a 1999 edition of 60 Minutes, which aired four months after the Columbine school shooting in Littleton, Colorado, reporter Lesley Stahl said that then-President Clinton’s assault weapons ban in 1994 did nothing to stop the Columbine shooters from using those weapons in the massacre:

“When Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold shot their way into Columbine High School in Colorado a few months ago, one of the guns in their arsenal was a powerful pistol called a TEC-9. That’s one of the guns supposedly outlawed by the assault-weapons ban, passed by Congress and signed by President Clinton back in 1994. So how were they able to get ahold of a banned gun? Well, as we found when we first aired this story in 1995, this ban wasn’t really a ban at all. One gun dealer in Kentucky, Bill Perkins, went so far as to call the law a joke.”

FACT CHECK SAYS OTHER GUNS AND EQUIPMENT OFFSET THE BAN

Fact Check dot org, a left-wing fact checker said the results are mixed, with both sides cherry-picking. They quoted from a 2004 study led by Christopher S. Koper, “An Updated Assessment of the Federal Assault Weapons Ban: Impacts on Gun Markets and Gun Violence, 1994-2003.” That report was the final of three studies of the ban, which was enacted in 1994 as part of the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994.

The final report concluded the ban’s success in reducing crimes committed with banned guns was “mixed.” Gun crimes involving assault weapons declined. However, that decline was “offset throughout at least the late 1990s by steady or rising use of other guns equipped with [large-capacity magazines].”

If they don’t have that, they will buy illegal guns, make bombs, machete people, run over large crowds, or throw acid in their faces.

THE ACTUAL NUMBERS OF MASS SHOOTINGS

Grant Duwe, director of research and evaluation at the Minnesota Department of Corrections, assembled a data set going back 100 years for a 2007 book titled, “Mass Murder in the United States: A History.” He used the FBI Supplementary Homicide Reports, which date from 1976, and then supplemented the FBI reports with news reports (principally The New York Times) dating from 1900.

According to his research, he has identified 156 mass public shootings in the United States in the past 100 years.

Duwe defines a mass public shooting as an incident in which four or more victims are killed publicly with guns within 24 hours — in the workplace, schools, restaurants and other public places – excluding shootings in connection with crimes such as robbery, drugs or gangs. We also see disaffected youth problems.

Here’s a breakdown per decade of Duwe’s data. It is important to note that these are raw figures; the United States had far fewer people 50 or 100 years ago.

Mass Public Shootings per Decade

1900s : 0

1910s: 2

1920s: 2

1930s: 9

1940s: 8

1950s: 1

1960s: 6

1970s: 13

1980s: 32

1990s: 42

2000s: 28

2010-2013: 14

Assault weapons are used in relatively small numbers of cases

Duwe says that 2012 was certainly a horrific year. The worst year for public shootings was in 1991 when eight incidents took place, he said. With seven incidents, 2012 ranks second, along with 1999 – when the assault ban was in effect. (Duwe says his research shows that assault weapons are used in a relatively small number of cases, but they do result in far more wounded victims)

Mother Jones magazine tabulated its own data over three decades and came up with these figures:

Shootings before, during and after assault ban

1982-1994: 19

1995-2004: 16

2005-2012: 27

It went down slightly from the previous decade and with 24 mass shootings under Obama in total, it seems to be on the rise. A lot of this is explained by the increase in transnational gangs/cartels/drugs and, in some cases, the appearance of Islamic terrorism.

Were the guns or the magazines to blame? Do we have a culture problem and soft law enforcement of gun crimes? Are we handling drugs and mental illness as well as we can? Could we do more to fight transnational gangs? Are some things just impossible for the government to stop?