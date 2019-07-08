Bill Clinton Issues His First Statement on Jeffrey Epstein

Former President Bill Clinton issued a statement through a spokesperson Monday about Jeffrey Epstein. He said he “knows nothing” about the “terrible crimes” linked to Jeffrey Epstein. It’s his first statement in the case.

In May 2016 FOX News reported that former President Bill Clinton traveled with Jeffrey Epstein on his famous “Lolita Express” at least 26 times and frequently ditched his secret service detail. President Trump allegedly traveled on the plane once.

News: President Clinton has issued a statement on Jeffrey Epstein

Yashar Ali believes another person will possibly soon be indicted.

The crimes alleged against Jeffrey Epstein, in this case, are said to be new ones, not the same cases he was convicted of twelve years ago. Officials said they are not concerned about double jeopardy.

The new case involves children as young as 12 years.

Twelve years ago, he only received a 13-month sentence and had to register as a sex offender. It was a sweetheart deal then-US attorney Alex Acosta allowed. He is currently the Secretary of Labor.

The Clinton presidential library refused to hand over records of ties to Jeffrey Epstein. The request was made by One America News, a conservative news outlet.

Clinton Presidential Library Refuses to Hand Over Records on Clinton, Epstein Ties