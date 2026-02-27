Bill Clinton Knew Nothing

Bill Clinton’s opening statement during today’s hearing with the Oversight Committee investigating the Jeffrey Epstein case claimed he knew nothing about Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes. If he is guilty of perverse behavior, we will likely never know for certain.

Bill Clinton was a cheater, a liar, and a womanizer.

The following could be evidence:

🔥🚨BREAKING: Bill Clinton just released a statement claiming he has ‘no idea’ about what Jeffrey Epstein was doing. There is a problem with this, Chris Tucker went to Africa with Jeffrey Epstein, Bill Clinton and Kevin Spacey by flying on Epstein’s jet On September 2, 2002… pic.twitter.com/fi9wFKB8yS — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) February 27, 2026

His rape victim, who I believe was his victim, said she thinks he is lying:

Bill Clinton’s pre deposition Statement. We’ve seen him lie so many times on video, this time is no different!! pic.twitter.com/mWcZeAngIR — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) February 27, 2026

However, you just never know without strong evidence or ironclad proof.

Bill and Hillary’s testimony was very predictable. Neither knew a thing.

Clinton allegedly flew on Epstein’s Lolita Express 27 times and posed in numerous photos with Epstein, but knew nothing?

“Even with 20/20 hindsight, I saw nothing that ever gave me pause,” Clinton said.

Bill Clinton’s lying opening statement: “I had no idea of the crimes Epstein was committing.” 🤡 pic.twitter.com/qKrgMSXXd3 — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) February 27, 2026

President Trump said on his way to the helicopter that he didn’t like seeing Bill Clinton deposed. Okay, no one likes to see a downfall like this, but most of his fall took place decades ago.

He used to bring a sexy blonde woman in heels and revealing clothes into his home while Hillary wasn’t around. The Secret Service called her the Energizer Bunny.

