Bill Clinton Knew Nothing

Bill Clinton Knew Nothing

Bill Clinton’s opening statement during today’s hearing with the Oversight Committee investigating the Jeffrey Epstein case claimed he knew nothing about Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes. If he is guilty of perverse behavior, we will likely never know for certain.

Bill Clinton was a cheater, a liar, and a womanizer.

The following could be evidence:

His rape victim, who I believe was his victim, said she thinks he is lying:

However, you just never know without strong evidence or ironclad proof.

Bill and Hillary’s testimony was very predictable. Neither knew a thing.

Clinton allegedly flew on Epstein’s Lolita Express 27 times and posed in numerous photos with Epstein, but knew nothing?

“Even with 20/20 hindsight, I saw nothing that ever gave me pause,” Clinton said.

President Trump said on his way to the helicopter that he didn’t like seeing Bill Clinton deposed. Okay, no one likes to see a downfall like this, but most of his fall took place decades ago.

He used to bring a sexy blonde woman in heels and revealing clothes into his home while Hillary wasn’t around. The Secret Service called her the Energizer Bunny.

Clinton could have handled this role:

 

Taras Bulba
4 seconds ago

Does he know what the definition of “is” is?

