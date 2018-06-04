Bill Clinton Loses His Cool After Host Asks About Lewinsky

Former President Bill Clinton didn’t react well as NBC reporter Craig Melvin confronted him with the legacy of the Monica Lewinksy scandal, in an appearance on the “Today” show that aired Monday.

“Nobody believes I got out of that for free,” Clinton claimed. “I left the White House $16 million in debt.”

Rather than resign, he fought impeachment and feels he did the “right thing” and “defended the Constitution”.

The NBC News anchor asked him, in light of the #MeToo movement, if he would have handled the Lewinsky affair differently.

“I don’t think it would be an issue,” he said.

“Because people would be using the facts instead of the imagined facts. If the facts were the same today, I wouldn’t,” said Clinton, who was doing the “Today” interview along with author James Patterson to promote a new thriller they wrote together titled “The President Is Missing.”

Clinton lied to the feds about the affair with Lewinsky but later admitted it. He was caught for a process crime and impeached because of it.

The reason this is coming up is because a few months back, Kirsten Gillibrand said he should have resigned. Meanwhile, she fundraised off the Clinton’s.

Clinton has apologized to Lewinsky and her family publicly, but not privately.

At the time, Clinton called Lewinsky a liar and said he “never had sex with that woman.” Unfortunately for him, she had preserved a dress with his semen on it.

Hillary immediately launched an attack on Lewinsky and all the women who came out and said Bill assaulted them. Two said he raped them and there was another alleged rape accusation that is unconfirmed by the victim. Hillary’s disinformation campaign was labelled the “Bimbo Eruption”.