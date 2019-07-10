Bill Clinton Must Have Forgotten He Knew Epstein in 1995

Former President Bill Clinton dined with financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in 1995, Fox News reported.

They were in a select dinner meeting for three hours with a “very select group of people” but that’s not what he said in his statement yesterday.

The statement said Clinton condemned Epstein, claimed he“knows nothing” about Epstein’s alleged crimes and included a timeline of Clinton’s interactions with him starting in 2002. According to the timeline, he only flew on Epstein’s plane four times but it was twenty-six times according to flight logs.

According to a story published back in March 1995 by the Palm Beach Post, then-President Clinton attended the “three-hour dinner” at the Palm Beach home of business magnate Ron Perelman. The group included singer Jimmy Buffet, actor Don Johnson, then-co-chairman of the Democratic National Committee Don Fowler and others.

“Joining Clinton for a three-hour dinner was a very select group of people, some of whom, according to one Democratic Party source, gave as much as $100,000 to the Democratic National Committee for the privilege of dining with the president,” the report said.

Fox reported that the Clinton statement said: “In 2002 and 2003, President Clinton took a total of four trips on Jeffrey Epstein’s airplane: one to Europe, one to Asia, and two to Africa, which included stops in connection with the work of the Clinton Foundation. Staff, supporters of the foundation, and his Secret Service detail traveled on every leg of every trip. He had one meeting with Epstein in his Harlem office in 2002, and around the same time made one brief visit to Epstein’s New York apartment with a staff member and his security detail. He’s not spoken to Epstein in well over a decade, and he has never been to Little St. James Island, Epstein’s ranch in New Mexico, or his residence in Florida.

Well … according to a 1995 The Palm Beach Post article … Clinton and Epstein go WAY back. He might not be in the pic, but he is listed… pic.twitter.com/Q3VZTmB3LV — MickiP65 (@MickiP65) July 9, 2019

SCHUMER AND DEMOCRATS TOOK MONEY FROM EPSTEIN

During the 1990s and early 2000s, Epstein was a frequent Democratic Party donor. The New York Post reports that Schumer was also the beneficiary of a cozy relationship with Epstein.

Schumer received seven $1,000 donations from Epstein for his congressional races between 1992 and 1997, according to Federal Election Commission records reviewed by the Post. Epstein also donated in 1998 during Schumer’s first successful run for Senate.

But the donations did not stop there. Epstein gave $10,000 to Victory in New York, a joint fundraising committee established by Schumer and the DSCC. He gave $5,000 to Win New York, a “Schumer-associated joint committee that benefited the Liberal Party of New York state.”

Altogether, the New York Post reported that Epstein donated a combined $22,000 to Schumer and Schumer-tied organizations during this period.