Bill de Blasio has the gall to blame the President for the Monsey stabbings

The communist mayor of New York City, Bill de Blasio is releasing criminals under his new ‘bail reform’ bill and some of them are violent people who have attacked Jews.

One of them is Tiffany Harris, a black woman, who proudly admitted she punched three Orthodox Jewish women in Brooklyn, New York, December 28th, while shouting “F*** You, Jews.” She confessed to the crime.

Harris also has a long rap sheet. She didn’t have to post bail, thanks to de Blasio, and she’s loose.

There were about eight other anti-Semitic attacks on Jews last week alone, but only three suspects were caught so far. Allegedly, they are all released immediately.

The message de Blasio sent is Jewish lives don’t matter and he has the unmitigated gall to blame the President.

Bill de Blasio appeared on Fox News to give his take about these anti-Semitic attacks. He blamed D.C.

When asked by the Fox host Ed Henry if he was blaming the President, he said, “Not just the president. But we need to be clear we need a different tone starting in Washington.”

So verbiage will stop these crimes, not arrests and imprisonment???

The people committing these crimes are black men who hate Jews and de Blasio is making sure they are freed right away.

NYC Mayor and failed presidential candidate Bill de Blasio has blamed the Hanukkah attacks on President Trump pic.twitter.com/JOPcitzzYT — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 29, 2019

Here is one of the victims of the poor leadership in New York City:

Meet Menachem Moskowitz. He lives in my neighborhood: Crown Heights, Brooklyn. This is a picture of him after a man tried to choke him to death after yelling that he was a “Fake Jew.” The same phrase Farrakhan uses. Stop telling me his hate speech doesn’t lead to violence. pic.twitter.com/7TIWwhtaN9 — Elad Nehorai (@PopChassid) November 13, 2018