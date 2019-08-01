Bill de Blasio Unveiled a Tax Plan to Redistribute the Wealth [Video]

If Sandanista Bill, the mayor of New York City becomes president, he will spend a trillion dollars a year redistributing the wealth. His plan includes a wealth tax, higher individual income tax rates and a significantly higher corporate tax rate. De Blasio estimates that the plan would raise upwards of $10 trillion over a decade.

Estimates in these cases are always low.

Bill de Blasio, née Warren Wilhelm, is a bona fide communist who is ruining New York City. Actually, he’s AWOL and isn’t doing much these days besides running for President on the confiscation of wealth ticket.

“We need fundamental change both in society and our tax code, and my tax plan is the only plan in the Democratic field that faces up to the scale of the challenges we face,” de Blasio said in a statement.

De Blasio said during Wednesday’s presidential debate that he would “tax the hell out of the wealthy.” During the debate, de Blasio also criticized another candidate, Michael Bennet, for raising concerns about tax increases that would be needed to pay for “Medicare for All.”

De Blasio’s tax plan would create a wealth tax that would tax assets between $10 million and $25 million at 1 percent, assets between $25 million and $100 million at 2 percent and assets above $100 million at 3 percent.

“Introducing the most aggressive tax on extreme wealth of any candidate in this presidential race,” he bragged. He’s actually trying to call Donald Trump a socialist for the rich. Wilhelm hates the rich but has a crony relationship with them. He’s also a liar. Trump’s tax buts helped everyone. Our economy is going well and this low-polling buffoon wants to destroy that.

This is how Venezuela became what it is today. This is the beginning. Elizabeth Warren admitted she wants to take over companies. She too is a socialist/communist.

Bill de Blasio: "We're going to tax the hell out of the wealthy. And when we do that, Donald Trump right on queue will call us, 'socialists.' Donald, you're the real socialist!" I don't know how Donald will ever recover from this, Bill. pic.twitter.com/WFYAKW7VLH — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 1, 2019