

Weekly Standard “conservative’ Bill Kristol has jumped the shark with his latest twitter hate-storm against Trump. The magazine editor spends every day, all day, belittling and maligning the President but this latest dream of his is over the line.

He thinks it would be “great” if the G7 “leaders had issued a statement calling for the Mueller investigation to be allowed to proceed unimpeded.”

It wouldn’t be very great to have leaders trashing our President and would further divide Americans and the world.

The hate-filled Kristol followed it up with a photo of Angela Merkel telling Trump in German, “Please give my best to Dr. Prosecutor Robert Mueller.”

James Comey did a similar thing. He physically went to Canada shortly before the G7 summit and told the foreign leaders to not trust a thing Trump says.

Kristol followed his tweets up with a comment by a devoted Barack Obama minion Michael McFaul.

This so-called conservative hopes left-wing foreign leaders intervene in our affairs. The Never-Trumper went further with this fantasy than he has before. Kristol and the entire staff at The Weekly Standard need an intervention.

How great would it have been if, after Trump’s early departure from the G7, the other leaders had issued a statement calling for the Mueller investigation to be allowed to proceed unimpeded? — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) June 9, 2018

Merkel: “Bitte gib Herr Dr. Staatsanwalt Robert Mueller mein Bestes.” pic.twitter.com/YuiREj7MDv — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) June 9, 2018

We’re beginning to see how much craziness Gary Cohn and H.R. McMaster stopped. https://t.co/Fc1f5BdPZB — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) June 10, 2018

KRISTOL PREFERS DEEP STATE TO TRUMP

In February of 2017, he said he prefers the Deep State to Trump. The Deep State is comprised of the establishment and bureaucrats who currently have more power than the elected representatives. They have co-opted the intelligence community to target Americans with whom they have political disagreements.