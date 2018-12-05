Bill Kristol’s Never Trump Mag Reportedly Shutting Down in December

Bill Kristol’s Never Trump magazine — The Weekly Standard — is facing its imminent demise. Perhaps hate didn’t sell too well with Conservatives and Republicans. The owners of the publication, Media DC, say they are going to concentrate on their other outlet instead, The Washington Examiner, Vox reports.
A source told Vox reporter Joan Coaston, “This is not about dwindling subscribers. This is about strip-mining TWS for its assets” — namely, the magazine’s subscriber lists.
That’s not likely 100 percent truthful.
Founded in 1995 by Bill Kristol and Fred Barnes, the Weekly Standard is best known as a publication aimed at “neoconservatives” aka neocons. Neocons are a dying breed. They followed a hawkish foreign policy which is less popular these days.
Also, maybe bashing Trump daily isn’t as much of a money maker and vehicle of conservative thought as Kristol assumed. Shocker!
The Chief White House Correspondent for One America News, Emerald Robinson reported Tuesday that the magazine will close down in a few weeks.
Robinson says they’ve been losing subscribers since 2016:
BREAKING: Multiple sources tell me that neocon magazine @weeklystandard is expected to close its operations in a few weeks. It had lost many subscribers since the 2016 election as its #NeverTrumper editors @BillKristol @stephenfhayes @SykesCharlie publicly aligned with the Left.
In addition to Kristol, Stephen Hayes and Charlie Sykes lined up against Trump. That was a bad idea. They should have remained neutral if they couldn’t say anything nice.
The truth is the magazine is often unbearable reading for those of us who want the President to succeed.
According to Vox, staffers say the magazine’s owners “have worked to sabotage TWS every step of the way” and now want to harvest the magazine’s subscriber base to help support the Washington Examiner, which is now expanding into a nationally distributed magazine.
Truthfully, The Washington Examiner isn’t tainted and is three times as popular.
The magazine honchos literally aligned with the far-left. Maybe conservatives had enough negativity from the left without suffering through it from the right. It’s self-torture.
Whatever the reason, if the report is true, Hasta La Vista baby!
I let them go when they supported McCain in 2008, labeling him a true conservative.
morons who act like liberal elites.
Actually a super Christmas present for me!
They got what they earned! Spewing hate dosn’t sell to most conservatives.
Good Riddance!
Rename it the WEEK STANDARD. A more honest approach just might sell more copy.
How about “Weakly Standard”?
“The WEEKLY STANDARD” it even SOUNDS like a COMMIE rag.
Irving & Billy Kristol invented “neocon”, like father like son. No honor among thieves.
“neocon” ….. just another way to spell TRAITOR.
“I have been a neo-Marxist, a neo-Trotskyist, a neo-socialist, a neoliberal, and finally a neoconservative.” – Irving Kristol, Neo-Conservatism: The Autobiography of an Idea
To get a sense of the horror these ‘revolutionaries’ brought to Russia and to the white people and Christians, we need only read the words of Trotsky as he explained how the Christians and whites of Russia, the dominant race, were going to be treated.
THIS is what the kristol family supports, THIS is Trotskyism: ““We must turn Russia into a desert populated by white Negroes upon whom we shall impose a tyranny such as the most terrible Eastern despots never dreamt of. The only difference is that this will be a left-wing tyranny, not a right-wing tyranny. It will be a red tyranny and not a white one. We mean the word ‘red’ literally, because we shall shed such floods of blood as will make all the human losses suffered in the capitalist wars pale by comparison.” – Leon Trotsky
NeoCon was INVENTED by Irving Kristol and his CABAL of TROTSKYITE COMMUNISTS. Irving Kristol himself was once a member of the “Workers’ Party”—a Trotsky-influenced political group. In his Neoconservatism: The Autobiography of an Idea, Kristol admits to being “lucky to have been a young Trotskyite and I have not a single bitter memory.” Leon Trotsky was born Lev Bronstein in 1879 he supported the concept of the “Red Terror” — the destruction of all the enemies of the revolution. “Ruthlessness,” Trotsky said, “is the highest revolutionary humanism.” Once he personally ordered the execution of every 10th man in a regiment that had fled from a battle.
Trotskyism renamed Neo Conservatism, Leon Trotsky advocated for form of Communism called Permanent Revolution Permanent Revolution, in the eyes of Trotsky, was a world where somewhere a communist revolution was taking place and the old order was being overthrown, bringing in government by the people. To achieve this, he wanted Russia post-1921 to actively export revolution abroad, using the expertise that the Communists had gained since November 1917 to achieve this. He wanted Russia to send experts abroad to assist revolutionary movements and he wanted Russia to help finance such movements. Trotsky believed that a world experiencing a permanent revolution could only strengthen the hold of the working class and destroy what he viewed as the old order that had done all it could to strangulate the workers. Neo Conservatives are generally Zionist or supporters of Zionism, who work the revised plan of permanent revolution, rebooted now as permanent war in service of the Israeli agenda. The Project for a New American Century, called PNAC was a neoconservative think tank, which focused on American foreign policy. PNAC was an organization led by influential and mostly dual citizen Zionist conspirators, a group of people serving the interest of Israel over the interests of Americans.
In the 1970s neoconservative Irving Kristol aptly described the Republicans as “the stupid party.”
NeoCon is COMMUNISM wrapped in an American flag.
NeoCons refuse to WEAR an American uniform ….
they just wrap themselves in the flag and send YOU and YOURS to be maimed and
killed while they WAR PROFITEER off their “defense stocks”.
Today’s American NeoCons are yesterday’s Jewish Trotskites & Bolsheviks. SAME PEOPLE. Jewish Bolsheviks, the SAME people who holocausted the Ukrainian Christians.
The HOLOMODOR is one holocaust they do NOT want REMEMBERED.
https://mothersagainstmarxism.wordpress.com/category/bolshevik/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?x-yt-cl=84503534&v=WtHjRXROVMM&x-yt-ts=1421914688
The correct spelling is neoCOMMUNIST.
Here we go. Another person who wants to suggest a “global Jewish conspiracy”. Where have we heard that before. In truth, you have absolutely NO understanding of what Zionism is. Otherwise you would make such blatantly ignorant remarks. Because “some” Jews may be bad players in the scheme of things then, “automatically”, it’s a Jewish conspiracy. This is a page right out of 1940’s Germany.
It’s been convenient to scapegoat the Jewish population generation after generation so as not to examine the failings of those who promote such ideas. There was a “reason” certain Jews gravitated towards Communism. They saw it as a relief from oppression that came to fruition in Germany. I’m sure you know ALL about the Russian pogroms. What was done to Russian Jewish communities was little different than what is done today by Islamic extremist groups. And WHO was it that perpetrated those atrocities. Come back “When” you know a little more of history.
I canceled when they started trashing President Trump as a candidate.
Billy is a small man.
Hey Kristol……Fuk you…you fuking rat. Glad to see your rag going under.
Christmas came early this year. What a pleasure to see the rag folding. I hope it is true and that some anti-Trump billionaire does not emerge from the shadows. Old Bill Kristol Nacht himself with his extra row of teeth has been an opposer of Trump and conservatism for years now. He is the consummate elitist.
Long may the WS not appear.
Bringing on Never Trumper Charlie Sykes was the kiss of death. Maybe Sykes can now get his own show on MSNBC. What an arrogant person – a true legend in his own mind.
LOL! THIS JUST IN…Republicans have no use for NEVER TRUMP OBSTRUCTIONISTS. Good by Liberal Bill.
I dumped The Wall Street Journal for the very same reason. And they gave me a really bad time for leaving. Ever try to cancel the Journal?