Bill Maher HATES ‘Prosecutor Jesus’ Robert Mueller

Robert Mueller was once the Democrat’s great white hope. He was their idol who had an “impeccable” reputation. Mueller was god-like in stature, but no more. His crime was to not find President Trump guilty.

Despite Mueller’s best efforts, he and his team of angry Democrats couldn’t find President Trump guilty of collusion or obstruction.

That is because the President didn’t commit any crimes.

Mueller did leave open the question of obstruction as a matter for possible impeachment. He also made sure to include every vile and denigrating comment and rumor against the President and his team. It’s not enough for his friends, the Democrats, as they turn on him.

Liberal/leftist Democrats now hate the investigator.

Among Mueller’s hate club is the far-left comedian and all-around nasty guy Bill Maher. The nihilist commentator used his “New Rules” segment on Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time” to excoriate the “Boy Scout” prosecutor for being “Clark Can’t” instead of “Superman.”

MAHER OBLITERATES MUELLER

“New rule: Just because you have a stone-face doesn’t mean you belong on Mount Rushmore,” the segment began as a picture of Mueller’s stony face jumped up on the screen.

Maher continued, “For over two years America has had a crazy person in the White House, and for over two years the Democrats have done f–k-all about it because they were waiting for Mueller. We all sat around waiting for prosecutor Jesus to turn in his big report, and he came back with ask someone else. We needed Superman, and we got Clark Can’t.”

“For over two years America has had a crazy person in the White House, and for over two years the Democrats have done f–k-all about it because they were waiting for Mueller. We all sat around waiting for prosecutor Jesus to turn in his big report, and he came back with ask someone else. We needed Superman, and we got Clark Can’t.”

At one point, he mentions former prosecutor Preet Bharara, a serious Trump hater, and his comment about coming to a different conclusion than Mueller.

It would never occur to these fascists that the President didn’t commit a crime.

You can watch the rant below:

If you want to talk crazy President’s, read this at BizPacReview.