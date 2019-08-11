Bill Maher & NBC Reporter Want a Recession to Get Dems in Power

Bill Maher told a panel on his show last night that he wanted to see a recession. Anthony Scaramucci, who was also on the panel said, “You don’t really want a recession.”

As we all know, a recession hurts the common man, not these elites who chatter with Maher and Maher himself.

Bill Maher made it clear that he does want a recession. He won’t suffer so why would he care about the rest of us? “I do,” Maher told Scaramucci. “We have survived many recessions. We can’t survive another Donald Trump term.”

NBC reporter Richard Engel, another elite who wouldn’t suffer under a recession, said, “Short term pain…better than long term destruction of U.S. Constitution.”

Hmmm…It’s Democrats who want to limit speech, abolish the Second Amendment, end due process and presumption of innocence, and they have only just begun.

People lose their homes and livelihoods during recessions, but as long as Democrats get into power, that’s all that counts to a Democrat. It isn’t to get rid of Trump, it could be any Republican President. It’s so they can be in power and call all the shots.

As you can see, elites won’t care about you or me.