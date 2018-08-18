Bill Maher Stands Up for Alex Jones’ Free Speech

Bill Maher, no fan of Alex Jones, stuck up for his right to free speech on his HBO show Friday. “If you’re a liberal, you’re supposed to be for free speech,” Maher told his panelists.

“That’s free speech for the speech you hate. That’s what free speech means. We’re losing the thread of the concepts that are important to this country,” he continued.

“If you care about the real American shit or you don’t. And if you do, it goes for every side. I don’t like Alex Jones, but Alex Jones gets to speak. Everybody gets to speak,” Maher said.

Charlie Sykes, a contributing editor for The Weekly Standard, an anti-Trump magazine, said that Jones “doesn’t necessarily get to speak on Facebook or Twitter,”

“If he engages in vile slander and fabrication about children who are murdered at Sandy Hook and he harasses the parents of children who were murdered at Sandy Hook … Facebook, Twitter doesn’t have an obligation to provide him a platform because they’re private companies,” Sykes said.

The one thing people are missing is that these leftist social media giants have a monopoly over the Internet. It was the one avenue left for people on the right to voice their opinions. The mainstream media is more than 90 percent left-wing.

Alex Jones was picked as the target because he’s reviled by so many people, but once he loses free speech, we all lose free speech.

THE SILENCING OF THE RIGHT

This week Prager U had several of their videos banned from Facebook as ‘hate speech’. Prager U is fairly famous and once they made it known, Facebook apologized and put the videos back up. That is what they always do when they are caught. You don’t hear the left complaining of this happening to them, do you?

CFact’s Marc Morano had his video banned because it questions the extreme climate change scenario.

Diamond and Silk have had their reach dropped dramatically at times.

The Sentinel’s editor’s profile page was taken down without any reason given. They haven’t responded with an email as promised.

Facebook has given publishers on their site until August 28th to prove they are legitimate. That’s how the Sentinel editor lost her page. She tried to verify and they took her page down.

The President said he will do something about it. Since they’re private companies, it is hard to use the free speech argument, but they are monopolies. Perhaps they can be broken up.

THE PRESIDENT’S TWEETS

Social Media is totally discriminating against Republican/Conservative voices. Speaking loudly and clearly for the Trump Administration, we won’t let that happen. They are closing down the opinions of many people on the RIGHT, while at the same time doing nothing to others……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2018

…..Censorship is a very dangerous thing & absolutely impossible to police. If you are weeding out Fake News, there is nothing so Fake as CNN & MSNBC, & yet I do not ask that their sick behavior be removed. I get used to it and watch with a grain of salt, or don’t watch at all.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2018

….Too many voices are being destroyed, some good & some bad, and that cannot be allowed to happen. Who is making the choices, because I can already tell you that too many mistakes are being made. Let everybody participate, good & bad, and we will all just have to figure it out! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2018