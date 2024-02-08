Bill Mitchell’s Clown Show: From Trashing MAGA to Loving Them

Bill Mitchell called Donald Trump horrific names during the primary as he supported Ron DeSantis. Mitchell also trashed all MAGA Trump supporters. Making America Great wasn’t for him five minutes ago. He blocked me on X for simply asking him why he has to bash Trump to support DeSantis. Now he’s trying to worm his way back into MAGA hearts.

He promised to leave the Internet if Donald Trump was the candidate. Then he said he’d only support Trump if Ron DeSantis was his VP choice. Now he’s all in for Trump trying to regain Trump supporters for his monetary and narcissistic benefit.

Don’t fall for it.

The weirdo just realized he has to support Donald Trump. What a BS artist. Mitchell looks like he should be in a Dracula flick – is it the Botox?

WOW! Bill Mitchell @mitchellvii calls out the nasty vitriol from Team DeSantis and tells them to stop helping the Democrats, get over their hurt egos, and support Trump. pic.twitter.com/ktDwnRMdUx — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) February 7, 2024

Trump Hating DeSantis Clown Bill Mitchell Endorses Donald Trump for President After Promising to Leave the Internet https://t.co/7PyMovoSSW — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) February 3, 2024

Here's Bill Mitchell determining his political allegiances… pic.twitter.com/Dm8hHApWaA — ⚓ (@YankReb69) February 4, 2024

Bill Pressler’s a better person than I am.

.@scottpresler was the first influencer to thank me for making peace with MAGA. That's how he rolls. pic.twitter.com/XIfxMQ0Pmo — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) February 7, 2024

