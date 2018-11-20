Bill O’Reilly Explains the Reason for the Caravan & Who’s Funding It

Anna Paulina is responsible for Hispanic engagement at Turning Point USA and she joined Bill O’Reilly this evening on his podcast. They discussed the funding for the caravan.

The funding and organization are coming from the far left in the United States and Soros is one of the funders.

La Familia Latina Unida, based in Chicago, is a sister organization to Pueblo sin Fronteras and Centro sin Fronteras. These groups organize the illegal migration, providing transportation and supplies to the caravaners. They boast of having brought hundreds of thousands into the country.

These leftists also pay the foreigners to hop on the buses they supply. They push women and children to join the caravans as much as possible to provide cover for the young men who make up the bulk of the caravan.

Globalist George Soros is one of the deep-pocketed leftists who funds of these organizations.

Media won’t expose any of this. Why? Probably for power.

Democrats and these leftist organizations don’t care about anyone. The people on these caravans are traveling through the most dangerous parts of the most dangerous areas of the world. Many suffer terrible trauma or never make it through at all.

The goal of these leftists is to open all borders and do it by flooding the USA with foreigners who will vote for Democrats.

